SVG PM stands firm on Cuban medical missions: ‘I won’t let people die to keep a visa’

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, has made it clear that he is willing to sacrifice his U.S. visa rather than abandon critical Cuban medical missions in his country.

His statement comes in response to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s warning that countries allegedly involved in the exploitation of Cuban professionals could face visa restrictions.

Speaking at a People’s National Party (PNP) business forum in Portland, Jamaica, Gonsalves dismissed any claims that his government exploits Cuban doctors or engineers. “I know we are not involved in any exploitation of Cuban workers. And I know the Cubans are not involved like that,” he said.

While he expressed confidence that Rubio would reconsider after reviewing the facts, Gonsalves did not mince words about his priorities. “If it is determined that you have to take away my visa, I want to say this publicly—it will be reported. I am not looking for a fight with anybody, but we have to be honest and open,” he declared.

Gonsalves highlighted that without Cuban medical professionals, St. Vincent’s healthcare system would suffer, particularly lifesaving services like haemodialysis at the Modern Medical and Diagnostic Centre. “So does anybody expect that because I want to keep a visa, I would let persons from the poor and working class die? It will never happen,” he said.

The U.S. visa restriction policy, announced by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, aims to penalize current or former Cuban government officials and foreign officials deemed complicit in Cuba’s labor export program. “The United States is expanding its Cuba-related visa restriction policy… to hold accountable those responsible for or complicit in the exploitation of Cuban workers,” Rubio stated on February 25, 2025.

Other Caribbean leaders defend Cuban medical missions

Gonsalves is not alone in his stance. Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley, has declared that he is willing to forgo future trips to the United States in defense of his country’s sovereignty, strongly rejecting U.S. claims that the Cuban medical missions constitute human trafficking. Similarly, Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister, Gaston Browne, has firmly rejected the allegations, warning that any action against the initiative could severely disrupt healthcare in the Caribbean.

“We totally reject that notion that we are involved in any form of human trafficking,” Browne stated. “The United States must also understand that these Cuban doctors and nurses represent the core of our healthcare service within the Caribbean.”

Jamaica’s Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. Christopher Tufton, also raised concerns about the potential impact of new U.S. visa restrictions on the Cuban medical missions, saying that it would have a substantial impact on the island’s healthcare system.

As the U.S. tightens its stance on Cuba’s medical diplomacy, Caribbean leaders remain defiant, stressing the indispensable role of Cuban healthcare professionals in their nations’ medical systems.