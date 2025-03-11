NewsCaribbeanAntigua & Barbuda

Antigua PM rejects US human trafficking allegations over Cuban medical missions

Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, the Honorable Gaston Browne.
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne has firmly rejected U.S. claims that the Cuban medical missions constitute human trafficking, calling the allegations unfounded and warning that any action against the initiative could severely disrupt healthcare in the Caribbean.

“We totally reject that notion that we are involved in any form of human trafficking,” Browne stated. “The United States must also understand that these Cuban doctors and nurses represent the core of our healthcare service within the Caribbean.”

His comments come in response to the U.S. government’s recent expansion of visa restrictions targeting Cuban and foreign officials involved in Cuba’s labor export program, particularly its overseas medical missions. While the policy does not apply to the doctors themselves, Washington argues that the missions involve forced labor, with Cuban medical professionals working under exploitative conditions while the Cuban government profits.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended the measure, stating on February 25: “The United States is committed to countering forced labor practices around the globe. To do so, we must promote accountability not just for Cuban officials responsible for these policies, but also those complicit in the exploitation and forced labor of Cuban workers.”

Caribbean healthcare at risk

Browne acknowledged that discussions on payment structures could take place but dismissed the need for what he described as “extraterritorial positioning, articulation, and threats.”

“If we have to review the payment mechanism, that is something we can look at,” he said. “But I don’t know that this is the route we need to go.”

He warned that punitive measures targeting Cuban medical missions could have devastating consequences for Caribbean nations reliant on Cuban doctors.

“If they were to take any punitive action against Caribbean countries because of the involvement of Cubans who are providing healthcare services, they will literally dismantle our healthcare services and put our people at risk,” Browne cautioned.

Caribbean diplomats are set to meet with Secretary Rubio to discuss the matter, with Browne reaffirming the region’s stance on non-alignment in global conflicts.

“We are sovereign countries. Their enemies are not our enemies,” he said. “We are friends of all, enemies of none.”

 

Trinidad PM and other public officials to receive salary increase this month

Trinidad’s PM Keith Rowley rejects US visa threats over Cuban medical...

