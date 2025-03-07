US sanctions on Cuban medical missions pose threat to Jamaica’s healthcare system

Jamaica’s Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. Christopher Tufton, has raised concerns about the potential impact of new U.S. visa restrictions that could prevent Cuban healthcare workers from continuing their work in Jamaica.

Dr. Tufton addressed the concerns surrounding the U.S. government’s decision to impose visa restrictions on officials from countries benefiting from Cuban medical missions. This move could affect nearly 400 Cuban healthcare workers who are currently providing essential support to Jamaica’s public health system.

The Cuban workers, predominantly nurses and specialist nurses, have been crucial in filling gaps in the healthcare workforce, particularly in light of a significant shortage of qualified professionals.

Dr. Tufton stressed that if the worst should happen — meaning the suspension of the medical missions — it would have a substantial impact on the island’s healthcare system. “This is something that we would prefer not to have happen because lives depend on it,” he said. He pointed to the Cuban eyecare program at St. Joseph’s, which performs almost 20 surgeries a day, benefiting thousands of Jamaicans.

The announcement of the visa restrictions was made by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on February 25, targeting Cuban and foreign officials involved in managing Cuba’s overseas medical missions. The U.S. government justifies the restrictions by claiming the program exploits Cuban medical professionals, subjecting them to forced labor, while the Cuban government allegedly profits from their work abroad.

Although the visa restrictions do not directly affect the healthcare workers themselves, the diplomatic tension surrounding the issue has raised concerns across the Caribbean, especially in countries like Jamaica, Guyana, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, which rely heavily on Cuban healthcare professionals. Dr. Tufton confirmed that Jamaica currently hosts almost 400 Cuban healthcare workers in its public health system.

In light of the uncertainty, Dr. Tufton revealed that the Jamaican government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is engaging in negotiations with both Cuba and the United States in an effort to reach a compromise. He also noted that the government is exploring contingency plans with other countries, including the Philippines, India, and Nigeria, to supplement Jamaica’s healthcare workforce should Cuban professionals be forced to leave.

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has expressed similar concerns, with leaders from across the region voicing alarm over the potential loss of these workers. St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, echoed these fears, warning that the region’s healthcare services could face catastrophic consequences. In a radio address, Dr. Gonsalves emphasized the dire implications for small island nations, stating, “If you cut that off, a lot of health services in the Caribbean would suffer greatly, and a lot of people would die.”

The ongoing debate over Cuban medical missions has sparked international controversy. U.S. lawmakers, including Marco Rubio, have condemned the program as exploitative, while CARICOM leaders argue that the medical assistance provided by Cuba has been essential in improving healthcare outcomes across the Caribbean, particularly in resource-constrained countries.