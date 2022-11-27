fbpx
spot_img
NewsCaribbeanGuyana

Guyanese Urologist says prostate cancer screening should start at age 40

Guyanese Urologist says prostate cancer screening should start at age 40
By CMC News

Guyanese men are being encouraged to get screened for prostate cancer starting at age 40.

This is according to a urologist at the Georgetown Public Hospital, Dr. Rajendra Sukhraj who says with symptoms of prostate cancer being harder to detect in young men, early screening is essential.

Speaking with News Room Guyana, Sukhraj said this is because the country has a lot of undetected cases of prostate cancer.

- Advertisement -

“Early screening gives access to faster treatment, he said.

“Mostly it occurs in men in their sixties and usually in the early stages; prostate cancer doesn’t have any symptoms, so there usually isn’t any urinary symptoms.

“So by the time you start having symptoms, it’s already advanced.”

- Advertisement -

Sukhraj noted that most countries start screening when men are 45 years old and older, but in Guyana, men can get screened from as young as 40.

The tests for screening include blood sampling called a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test.

This test measures the level of PSA – in the blood, the levels can be higher in men who have prostate cancer.

“We see a lot of aggressive prostate cancer disease in our men, especially those who are from African ancestry. This is not suggesting that men of other ethnicities are exempt by any means.”

“Because of the high-risk factor in Caribbean men, we encourage screening from the age of 40 but we have a higher risk of the disease,” Sukhraj said, adding, “If we catch it early we can offer a cure but if you come in the late stages, we can suppress it but we cannot offer you a cure.”

CMC/

 

Previous articleLewandowski scores at World Cup, Poland beats Saudis 2-0

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Lewandowski scores at World Cup, Poland beats Saudis 2-0

Lewandowski scores at World Cup, Poland beats Saudis 2-0

ENTER NOW!
Click here to view
Skip to content