PAHO secures millions in vaccines, medicines, and health technology for the Americas

By CMC News

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has announced a significant increase in its Regional Revolving Funds, which assist countries across the Americas, including the Caribbean, by supporting the procurement of vaccines, medicines, and health technologies.

In 2024, the funds were used to purchase 224 million vaccine doses, marking a notable increase compared to 2023.

Currently, 32 countries and territories in the region access at least 80% of their total vaccine and related supply needs through the Revolving Funds. The fund has also supported the purchase of over 10 million diagnostic tests, including rapid tests for diseases such as HIV, malaria, and leishmaniasis, as well as treatments for communicable diseases like Hepatitis and tuberculosis, and non-communicable conditions like diabetes.

PAHO highlighted that the Revolving Funds have been instrumental in ensuring the region has access to essential medical supplies and equipment needed to safeguard public health. The initiative has been pivotal in providing high-cost, cutting-edge medicines to the region, including childhood cancer medications.

PAHO recently joined the Global Platform for Access to Childhood Cancer Medicines, a collaborative effort with the World Health Organization (WHO) and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The PAHO Revolving Funds also play a crucial role in supporting the regional production of vaccines, medicines, and medical supplies.

“The lessons learned from the pandemic show us that supporting regional production is essential for building a more resilient region and fostering economic growth,” said Cornejo, Executive Manager at PAHO’s Regional Revolving Funds. By providing manufacturers with a stable consumer base, the fund ensures countries can access these goods at competitive prices, thus strengthening regional health security and economic sustainability.

 

