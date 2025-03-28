Caribbean nations unite to eliminate mother-to-child transmission of infectious diseases

Fifteen Caribbean nations have joined forces in a major public health initiative aimed at eliminating mother-to-child transmission of diseases such as HIV, syphilis, hepatitis B, and Chagas disease.

The project, funded by the India-United Nations Development Partnership Fund and implemented by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), seeks to strengthen the Elimination of Mother-to-Child Transmission (EMTCT) Plus Framework within maternal and child health services across the region.

Despite significant progress in reducing mother-to-child transmission of HIV and syphilis, challenges remain. The global target is to lower HIV transmission rates to 2% or less, but some regions continue to exceed this benchmark. Similarly, while efforts to eliminate congenital syphilis in the Caribbean have made strides, some countries report rates as high as 1.8 cases per 1,000 live births—well above the global elimination goal of 0.5 cases per 1,000 live births.

“The Caribbean has a history of sharing and learning from each other,” said Dr. Rhonda Sealey-Thomas, PAHO Assistant Director. “Through south-south cooperation, we hope that CARICOM Member States that have achieved disease elimination certification and those working toward it will share their experiences and lessons learned. This will help strengthen the EMTCT strategy and support other countries in reaching this critical goal.”

A core component of the initiative involves bolstering maternal and child health services through improved leadership, diagnostic capabilities, and surveillance systems. Knowledge sharing is also a key focus, fostering a regional community of practice where countries can exchange successes, challenges, and innovations.

- Advertisement -

“The project will enhance elimination efforts among 15 Caribbean countries, ensuring the right of every child to be born and remain free of HIV, syphilis, and other perinatally transmitted infections,” noted Dr. Julio Sabido, Chief Executive Officer of Belize’s Ministry of Health and Wellness, which successfully submitted the project on behalf of CARICOM Member States.

Dr. Sabido emphasized the importance of a unified regional approach. “Together, as Caribbean nations, we acquire knowledge, share experiences, and enhance the competencies of healthcare providers for an efficient and sustainable EMTCT Plus program. Infectious diseases do not recognize national boundaries, so only collective action will be truly effective.”

The initiative will prioritize strengthening laboratory services and data collection systems, both critical for achieving its objectives. Reliable diagnostics and robust surveillance will be essential to track progress and ensure sustainable disease elimination. By leveraging the collective expertise and resources of the region, the project aims to ensure that future generations are born free from these preventable diseases.

Launched in 2025, the project will emphasize best practices and lessons learned from previous EMTCT efforts. It aligns with PAHO’s broader Disease Elimination Initiative, which seeks to eliminate more than 30 communicable diseases and related conditions from the Region of the Americas by 2030.

PAHO Director, Dr. Jarbas Barbosa, welcomed the initiative, highlighting its potential impact on maternal and child health in the Caribbean. “Ensuring high-quality, integrated health services is a crucial part of PAHO’s Disease Elimination Initiative, which aims to eliminate 30 diseases and related conditions in the Americas by 2030,” he said.

With regional collaboration and strengthened healthcare systems, Caribbean nations are taking a decisive step toward eradicating mother-to-child transmission of infectious diseases, securing a healthier future for generations to come.