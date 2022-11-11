Rushawn Patterson charged for the murder of social media influencer Slickianna

Police in St. James, Jamaica have charged 33-year-old Rushawn Patterson with the murder of social media influencer Anika ‘Slickianna’ Townsend.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force in a statement said, Ms. Townsend travelled from Kingston to Montego Bay on Thursday October 20 where she was picked up by Patterson at approximately 7:30 p.m. During the course of the evening, they visited a restaurant in Hanover and a guest house in St James.

The police further stated that at some point during the night, an argument developed between them, which resulted in Patterson strangling Ms. Townsend and disposing of her body.

Additionally, a 47-year-old security guard, Rohan Rose, otherwise called ‘Early B’ has been charged with Misprision of a Felony in relation to the matter.

In the three weeks since the investigation into her death began, the St. James and Hanover police say they have conducted a high-level investigation that has benefitted from the support of the Area 1 Operational Support Team, the Communication Forensic & Cybercrime Division (CFCD), the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), the Technical Services Division (TSD), the Specialised Operations Branch, the Jamaica Defence Force, as well as Jamaica Eye.

On November 2, Rushawn Patterson was arrested during a high-level, intelligence-driven operation. He was later charged for an unrelated case of assault in the St. Andrew South Police Division. This charge is stemming from an incident that occurred in 2018, where he was alleged to have physically assaulted a female after a jealous rage. That matter will be mentioned in the Kingston and St. Andrew parish court.

Slickianna’s body was found at a beach in St. James on Friday, October 21.

People reportedly went to the beach around 9:30 in the morning and found a body in the water.

The police were summoned, and the body was fished from the water by the Marine police.

Townsend’s body was identified by her mother the following day.