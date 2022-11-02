fbpx
spot_img
NewsCaribbeanFeatured

Person of interest in ‘Slickianna’ murder investigation arrested

Person of interest in 'Slickianna' murder investigation arrested
By Micaiah Morgan

Jamaican police say, Rushane Patterson, the person of interest in the murder investigation of social media influencer Aneka ‘Slickianna’ Townsend, is in police custody.

Reports are that Patterson was arrested by the police at a guest house in Hanover on Wednesday at about 1:00 a.m.

He was expected to surrender to police on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

Rushane Patterson was identified as a person of interest after Townsend’s body was found at a beach in St. James on Friday, October 21.

People reportedly went to the beach around 9:30 in the morning and found a body in the ocean.

The police were summoned, and the body was fished from the water by the Marine police.

Townsend’s body was identified by her mother the following day.

 

 

Previous articleKingston Delight restaurant makes its 19th appearance at Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES

Kingston Delight restaurant makes its 19th appearance at Grace Jamaican Jerk...

Click here to view
Skip to content