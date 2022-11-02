Person of interest in ‘Slickianna’ murder investigation arrested

Jamaican police say, Rushane Patterson, the person of interest in the murder investigation of social media influencer Aneka ‘Slickianna’ Townsend, is in police custody.

Reports are that Patterson was arrested by the police at a guest house in Hanover on Wednesday at about 1:00 a.m.

He was expected to surrender to police on Thursday.

Rushane Patterson was identified as a person of interest after Townsend’s body was found at a beach in St. James on Friday, October 21.

People reportedly went to the beach around 9:30 in the morning and found a body in the ocean.

The police were summoned, and the body was fished from the water by the Marine police.

Townsend’s body was identified by her mother the following day.