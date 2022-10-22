fbpx
Police name person of interest in the murder of Social Media Influencer Aneka ‘Slickianna’ Townsend

By Santana Salmon

The Jamaica Constabulary Force says they have identified a possible suspect linked to the killing of social media influencer Aneka ‘Slickianna’ Townsend.

The police are asking Rushane Patterson of Prosper, Hanover to turn himself over at the Freeport Police Station by 5:00 pm on Saturday to assist with their investigations.

“We have Rushane Patterson of Prosper, Hanover as a person of interest in this investigation and we are asking him to turn himself in to the police by 5:00 pm,” commander of the St James Police Division, Senior Superintendent of Police Vernon Ellis told members of the Jamaican media.

SSP Ellis also reported that a motor vehicle has been seized in relation to the police probe into the matter.

“A series of operations have been conducted this morning in a neighboring parish and a vehicle was recovered,” he revealed.

The 35-year-old influencer, who was from Waterloo Road in St Andrew, was positively identified by her mother earlier on Saturday. Townsend was also known as ‘Kayan’.

Reports are that at about 9:30 a. m, on Friday, persons went to the beach and discovered the partially decomposing body floating in the water.

The body was subsequently fished from the water by members of the Marine police.

There has been an outpouring of love on Townsend’s social media pages as commenters come to terms with the shocking news.

The investigation continues.

 

 

 

 

