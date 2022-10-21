fbpx
NewsCaribbeanFeatured

Body of Jamaican social media influencer Slikianna reportedly found at sea

Body of Jamaican social media influencer Slikianna reportedly found at sea
By Micaiah Morgan

It is being reported that the body of social media influencer Aneka Townsend ‘Slikianna’ was found floating on a beach in Reading, St James Friday morning.

A video circulating online shows a body floating with one shoe that resembles the footwear the influencer wore in her most recent Instagram post and tattoos that are like the ones Townsend has.

Checks on her Instagram account showed that she shared more than a dozen posts on her Instagram account over the last 16 hours.

- Advertisement -

On Friday, fans of Townsend expressed shock as they grappled with the news.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force is now on the scene trying to retrieve the body.

 

Previous articleJamaicans believed to be connected to gang war in Lauderhill, Florida

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Jamaicans believed to be connected to gang war in Lauderhill, Florida

Jamaicans believed to be connected to gang war in Lauderhill, Florida

Click here to view
Skip to content