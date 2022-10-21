Body of Jamaican social media influencer Slikianna reportedly found at sea

It is being reported that the body of social media influencer Aneka Townsend ‘Slikianna’ was found floating on a beach in Reading, St James Friday morning.

A video circulating online shows a body floating with one shoe that resembles the footwear the influencer wore in her most recent Instagram post and tattoos that are like the ones Townsend has.

Checks on her Instagram account showed that she shared more than a dozen posts on her Instagram account over the last 16 hours.

On Friday, fans of Townsend expressed shock as they grappled with the news.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force is now on the scene trying to retrieve the body.