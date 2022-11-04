Rushane Patterson charged with offences unrelated to Slickianna’s murder

Rushane Patterson, the man who was named as a person of interest in the murder of popular social media personality Aneka ‘Slickianna’ Townsend, was charged a short while ago in Hanover with unrelated offences stemming from other cases.

The number of cases and full details surrounding those cases are not available at this time.

Police Area One Commander Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Clifford Chambers says “He has been formally charged for some offences unrelated to the main one under investigation now.”

The offences from previous cases include abduction and abduction with intent to rob.

ACP Chambers said ongoing investigations have led to deferment in formal charges being placed against Patterson in relation to Townsend’s case.

“Investigators are still unboxing new evidence which is the reason why he has not yet been formally charged in regards to that offence,” explained ACP Chambers.

Patterson, who is also known as ‘Chizzie’ and is from Prospect district in Hanover, was named as a person of interest on October 22, after the body of the 35-year-old was found.

Police sources reported that said that based on preliminary investigations, Townsend was last seen alive with Rushane Patterson at a well-known restaurant in Hanover.

Reports are that at about 9:30 a. m, the Friday morning, persons went to the beach and discovered the partially decomposing body floating in the water.

The body was subsequently fished from the water by members of the Marine police.

Townsend’s body was identified by her mother the following day.