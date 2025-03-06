Caribbean women leaders: Paving the way for a new generation of political influence

Women’s political leadership in the Caribbean has a rich and transformative history. From the earliest trailblazers to the current crop of powerful women leading nations and shaping the region’s future, Caribbean women have been at the forefront of pushing boundaries, advocating for change, and creating opportunities for themselves and others.

As we celebrate Women’s History Month, it’s important to reflect on the women who first broke into politics and those who continue to pave the way.

The Pioneers: Early political influencers

Some of the first women to make their mark in Caribbean politics helped pave the way for future generations of women in leadership roles. Among the notable figures is Eugenia Charles from Dominica, who made history in 1980 as the first female prime minister in the Caribbean. Serving until 1995, she was a powerful advocate for Caribbean sovereignty and economic independence. Known as the “Iron Lady of the Caribbean,” her bold leadership significantly influenced the political landscape.

Another groundbreaking figure is Janet Jagan of Guyana, who became the country’s first female president in 1997. Before her presidency, Jagan also served as Guyana’s first female prime minister and held several key ministerial roles. A co-founder of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), she was instrumental in advancing social justice, press freedom, and women’s rights. Her leadership broke barriers and set a precedent for women’s political participation in the region.

Portia Simpson Miller from Jamaica also stands out as a trailblazer, becoming the first female prime minister of Jamaica in 2006. Her tenure was marked by a focus on social justice issues, particularly her advocacy for the poor and marginalized communities. Her leadership style has inspired countless women in Jamaica and beyond to pursue public service.

Together, these women not only reshaped their countries’ political landscapes but also opened doors for a new generation of female leaders in the Caribbean.

The current Caribbean women leaders

The Caribbean is now witnessing a dynamic era of female political leadership, with women like Mia Mottley, Fayval Williams, Cora Richardson-Hodge, Emmalin Pierre, and Kamla Persad-Bissessar taking center stage. These leaders are reshaping the political landscape with their vision, determination, and focus on progress.

Mia Mottley – Prime Minister of Barbados

As the first female Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley has been an influential force both locally and globally. Her administration has prioritized climate action, social justice, and economic revitalization. Under her leadership, Barbados transitioned to a republic in 2021, a significant milestone in the island’s history. Mottley’s decisive leadership highlights the growing impact of women in Caribbean politics and their ability to influence the region’s future on the world stage.

Fayval Williams – Minister of Finance, Jamaica

In October 2024, Fayval Williams made history by becoming Jamaica’s first female Minister of Finance and Public Service, following the departure of Dr. Nigel Clarke to the IMF. Prior to this role, Williams served as the Minister of Education, Youth, and Information, where she was instrumental in implementing policies aimed at improving educational outcomes and integrating technology into classrooms. Her extensive background in finance, including her tenure as Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Finance, positions her well to oversee the country’s fiscal policies. Williams is committed to maintaining economic stability, promoting sustainable growth, and ensuring that fiscal policies benefit all Jamaicans.

Cora Richardson-Hodge – Premier of Anguilla

Making history as Anguilla’s first female Premier, Cora Richardson-Hodge was sworn in on February 27, after leading the Anguilla United Front (AUF) to a decisive victory in the general elections, securing eight of the eleven seats in the House of Assembly. She has served as a member of the Anguillan House of Assembly for Sandy Hill since 2015 and was the Leader of the Opposition from July 2020 until her recent appointment as Premier. Beyond politics, Richardson-Hodge is a Principal and Attorney-at-Law at Iustitia Law Chambers (formerly C.R. Hodge & Associates), bringing extensive legal expertise to her leadership role.

Emmalin Pierre – Leader of the Opposition, Grenada

Emmalin Pierre made history this week as the first female Leader of the Opposition within Grenada’s New National Party (NNP). With a political career spanning over two decades, Pierre has held various ministerial roles, including Minister for Youth, Sport, and Ecclesiastic Affairs. Known for her commitment to youth development and social initiatives, Pierre’s leadership marks a new chapter in Grenada’s political landscape.

Kamla Persad-Bissessar – Leader of the Opposition, Trinidad and Tobago

Kamla Persad-Bissessar, the leader of the United National Congress (UNC), has been a formidable presence in Trinidad and Tobago’s politics for over a decade. As the first female Prime Minister of the country from 2010 to 2015, her administration was noted for its focus on social justice, education reforms, and economic growth. Her sharp debating skills and unwavering commitment to accountability continue to shape the political discourse in Trinidad and Tobago, making her one of the most influential political figures in the region.

Together, these Caribbean women leaders are inspiring a new generation of women to pursue public service and governance.