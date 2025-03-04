Emmalin Pierre sworn in as leader of the opposition in Grenada

Emmalin Pierre has been formally appointed as the Leader of the Opposition in Grenada, succeeding Dr. Keith Mitchell. The historic appointment makes Pierre the first female to hold this position within the New National Party (NNP).

Pierre received her instrument of appointment from Governor General Cécile La Grenade in a brief ceremony on Tuesday. Taking to Facebook, she expressed her gratitude and apologized for the lack of notice to her supporters. “MY APOLOGIES to my family, close friends, and supporters. I was presented this morning with my instrument of appointment as Leader of His Majesty’s Opposition. Since I had no prior notice, I was unable to notify or invite you to the ceremony,” she wrote, thanking her sisters Kate and Clarice for their support.

The leadership transition follows the resignation of Dr. Keith Mitchell, who officially stepped down as Leader of the Opposition and NNP leader on February 21. In his resignation letter to the Governor General, Dr. Mitchell emphasized the need for new leadership to guide the party forward while pledging to continue serving as the Member of Parliament for St. George North West.

Dr. Mitchell, Grenada’s longest-serving Prime Minister with over 22 years in office, expressed full support for Pierre’s leadership, praising her strength, empathy, and commitment to the people of Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique.

Pierre, who was elected as the first female political leader of the NNP on December 15, brings a wealth of experience to her new role. She was first appointed to the Senate of Grenada in 2003 at the age of 27 and served as the Minister for Youth Development. She has since held multiple ministerial roles, including Minister of Youth, Sport, and Ecclesiastic Affairs, and has won the St. Andrew South-East constituency consecutively since 2013.

Her appointment marks a significant shift in Grenada’s political landscape, signaling a new era of leadership for the NNP and the opposition.