NewsCaribbeanAnguilla

Cora Richardson-Hodge to be sworn in as Anguilla’s first female premier after election victory

Cora Richardson-Hodge Anguilla
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Anguilla is set to make history on Thursday as Governor Julia Crouch prepares to swear in Cora Richardson-Hodge as the island’s first female head of government. Richardson-Hodge led the main opposition, Anguilla United Front (AUF), to a decisive victory in Wednesday’s general election, securing a dominant mandate for her party.

Richardson-Hodge has served as a member of the Anguillan House of Assembly for Sandy Hill since winning the seat in the 2020 Anguillian general election. She has been the Leader of the Opposition in the House of Assembly since July 2020. Beyond politics, Richardson-Hodge is a Principal and Attorney-at-Law at Iustitia Law Chambers (formerly C.R. Hodge & Associates).

The AUF captured eight of the 11 parliamentary seats at stake, while the outgoing Anguilla Progressive Movement (APM), led by Premier Dr. Ellis Webster, managed to retain only three seats. Webster was among the APM candidates who won their respective constituencies. According to preliminary results, the AUF swept all four “at large” seats and secured victories in four additional districts.

Yvette-Colbourne-278x90

Following the election results, the AUF expressed gratitude to the people of Anguilla in a statement posted on its official Facebook page.

“To the people of Anguilla, we extend our deepest gratitude. Your unwavering support, well wishes, and prayers mean the world to us. Today, you showed up, you stood strong, and you made your voices heard,” the party said.

- Advertisement -

The AUF pledged to work collaboratively with the people of Anguilla, emphasizing their commitment to service and leadership.

“We promise to work with you and for you, to listen, to serve, and to rally around you, just as you have rallied around us. Your faith in us fuels our commitment, and we are truly humbled by your trust,” the statement added.

The party also highlighted the significance of Richardson-Hodge’s victory, describing it as a historic milestone for Anguilla.

“Anguilla, today we witness a momentous milestone in our nation’s history. Let us extend our heartfelt congratulations to Mrs. Cora Richardson-Hodge on her resounding success at the polls! She has shattered barriers and etched her name in history as Anguilla’s first female premier, a testament to progress, resilience, and the power of leadership. This is more than a victory; it is an inspiration for generations to come.”

Apart from Richardson-Hodge, the AUF’s winning candidates include Jose Vanterpool, Jeison Bryan, Shelllya Rogers, Kyle Hodge, Cordell Richardson, Cardigan Connor, and Evans McNiel. On the opposition benches, the APM will be represented by Premier Webster, Haydn Hughes, and Merrick Richardson.

The swearing-in ceremony on Thursday will officially mark the transition of power, ushering in a new era in Anguilla’s political landscape under the leadership of its first female premier.

More Stories

Marco Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio plans Caribbean visit

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is preparing to visit the region next month, with potential stops in Jamaica, Guyana, Barbados, or Suriname, Mauricio...
Trinidad Carnival

Trinidad Carnival 2025 season begins under state of emergency

The Trinidad Carnival season officially kicks off this weekend, marking the beginning of one of the most eagerly anticipated cultural celebrations in the Caribbean. Despite...
Carol Lawrence-Beswick Appointed New Chairman of Integrity Commission

Carol Lawrence-Beswick appointed new chairman of Jamaica Integrity Commission

Retired Supreme Court Judge Justice Carol Lawrence-Beswick has been appointed the new chairman of Jamaica's Integrity Commission. The appointment, made today by Governor General Sir...
Haiti’s Humanitarian Community Raises Alarm over Escalating Violence

Haiti’s humanitarian community raises alarm over escalating violence

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti – The humanitarian community in Haiti has raised urgent concerns over the escalating violence, including massacres and gang attacks, which...
Trinidad Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley

Trinidad and Tobago PM Dr. Keith Rowley to step down March 16

Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley, has announced that he will step down from office on March 16, 2025, marking the end...
Royal Caribbean's Newest Ship, Star of the Seas, to Debut in August at Port Canaveral

Royal Caribbean’s newest ship, Star of the Seas, to debut in August at Port Canaveral

Royal Caribbean International's latest addition to its Icon Class fleet, the Star of the Seas, is set to arrive at Port Canaveral this August....
CARICOM Announces Ambitious Plans to Reform Telecommunications, Trade, and Education Sectors

CARICOM announces plans to reform telecommunications, trade, and education sectors

In a bold move aimed at regional transformation, CARICOM has unveiled sweeping plans to reform the Caribbean's telecommunications, trade, and education sectors — changes...
Grenada to Introduce Legislation to Decriminalize Cannabis Use by Mid-2025

Grenada to introduce legislation to decriminalize cannabis use by mid-2025

Grenada’s Agriculture Minister, Lennox Andrews, has announced that the Government plans to introduce legislation to decriminalize the use of cannabis for both religious and...
Aubyn Hill Jamaica minister

Jamaican minister pushes for banks to lower loan rates

Jamaica’s Minister of Industry, Investment, and Commerce, Aubyn Hill, is once again calling on banks to lower their interest rates on loans, arguing that...
Mia-Mottley barbados

Barbados Prime Minister Mottley announces Cabinet reshuffle

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has announced significant adjustments to her Cabinet, following the resignations of Minister of State Corey Lane and Minister...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Marco Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio plans Caribbean visit

Skip to content