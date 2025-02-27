Cora Richardson-Hodge to be sworn in as Anguilla’s first female premier after election victory

Anguilla is set to make history on Thursday as Governor Julia Crouch prepares to swear in Cora Richardson-Hodge as the island’s first female head of government. Richardson-Hodge led the main opposition, Anguilla United Front (AUF), to a decisive victory in Wednesday’s general election, securing a dominant mandate for her party.

Richardson-Hodge has served as a member of the Anguillan House of Assembly for Sandy Hill since winning the seat in the 2020 Anguillian general election. She has been the Leader of the Opposition in the House of Assembly since July 2020. Beyond politics, Richardson-Hodge is a Principal and Attorney-at-Law at Iustitia Law Chambers (formerly C.R. Hodge & Associates).

The AUF captured eight of the 11 parliamentary seats at stake, while the outgoing Anguilla Progressive Movement (APM), led by Premier Dr. Ellis Webster, managed to retain only three seats. Webster was among the APM candidates who won their respective constituencies. According to preliminary results, the AUF swept all four “at large” seats and secured victories in four additional districts.

Following the election results, the AUF expressed gratitude to the people of Anguilla in a statement posted on its official Facebook page.

“To the people of Anguilla, we extend our deepest gratitude. Your unwavering support, well wishes, and prayers mean the world to us. Today, you showed up, you stood strong, and you made your voices heard,” the party said.

The AUF pledged to work collaboratively with the people of Anguilla, emphasizing their commitment to service and leadership.

“We promise to work with you and for you, to listen, to serve, and to rally around you, just as you have rallied around us. Your faith in us fuels our commitment, and we are truly humbled by your trust,” the statement added.

The party also highlighted the significance of Richardson-Hodge’s victory, describing it as a historic milestone for Anguilla.

“Anguilla, today we witness a momentous milestone in our nation’s history. Let us extend our heartfelt congratulations to Mrs. Cora Richardson-Hodge on her resounding success at the polls! She has shattered barriers and etched her name in history as Anguilla’s first female premier, a testament to progress, resilience, and the power of leadership. This is more than a victory; it is an inspiration for generations to come.”

Apart from Richardson-Hodge, the AUF’s winning candidates include Jose Vanterpool, Jeison Bryan, Shelllya Rogers, Kyle Hodge, Cordell Richardson, Cardigan Connor, and Evans McNiel. On the opposition benches, the APM will be represented by Premier Webster, Haydn Hughes, and Merrick Richardson.

The swearing-in ceremony on Thursday will officially mark the transition of power, ushering in a new era in Anguilla’s political landscape under the leadership of its first female premier.