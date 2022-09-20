Shooting at football game leaves three dead; Ricketts calls on citizens to fight crime

Tragedy struck an inter-department football game in Spring Village, Jamaica. The game, organized by the Jamaica Broilers employees, ended abruptly after men opened fire killing three people and injuring others.

Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) president Michael Ricketts has called on citizens to be aware of the impact of violence in society and to lend a helping hand to the police in their crime fighting measures.

The call was in response to the brazen shooting incident at a football game in Spring Village, St Catherine on Sunday evening, which left three people dead.

“I want to express sincere condolences to the families and friends of the football supporters who were injured and killed in the incident,” said Ricketts in a release on Monday.

“The fans are the lifeblood of the sport and we grieve with those who are being affected by the violence. We invite Jamaicans to recognise the clear and present danger of violence in our society and to support the police in all crime-fighting measures,” – Ricketts

A total of nine people were shot, three of whom died on the spot. Those killed have been identified as Jerome Squire, Tamara Eubank and a man known only by his alias “Curry”.

Some of those injured are said to be workers of Jamaica Broilers.

According to the police, Squire was the target of the attack, allegedly over missing illegal guns.

Reports are that shortly after five o’clock during an inter-department game, organised by workers of the Jamaica Broilers, two cars drove up and a man exited and opened fire hitting nine people.