fbpx
NewsCaribbeanFeatured

Jamaica Broilers workers among shooting victims in Old Harbour

Mass Shooting in Old Harbour, Jamaica leaves three dead, six injured
By Micaiah Morgan

Fitz Bailey, the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the crime and security portfolio, has provided further details of the deadly attack at the Jamaica Broilers playing field in Spring Village, Old Harbour on Sunday afternoon.

It was reported that a gunman allegedly alighted from a Toyota Mark X during the football match and opened fire on the crowd, which included some employees of poultry producer Jamaica Broilers.

The attack which happened during a football match, around 4:45 p.m.,

- Advertisement -

left three persons, including a female, dead, and six others injured.

According to reports, the gunman continued to fire at the crowd after shooting the intended target, identified as Jerome Squire, who was allegedly linked to an illegal firearm that had gone missing.

The drive-by shooting, carried out by men in a white Toyota Mark X and a Nissan Tiida, was described as an act of terrorism by Fitz Bailey, who also referred to the incident as domestic terrorism.

In response to the incident, Danah Cameron, public relations, and marketing manager at Jamaica Broilers, said the company is saddened by the fatal shooting.

“Our condolences go out to the families of those who have experienced loss of loved ones. The matter is being investigated by the police and we trust that justice will be served,” she said in a statement.

Sunday’s shooting is the 15th murder of more than one person since the start of September.

Previous articleQueen Elizabeth II mourned by Britain and world at funeral
Next articleUS urges Haitians to express their views in a peaceful manner

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Miami-Dade Parks to host Job Fair at Oak Grove Park

Miami-Dade Parks to host Job Fair at Oak Grove Park

Click here to view
Skip to content