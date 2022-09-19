Jamaica Broilers workers among shooting victims in Old Harbour

Fitz Bailey, the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the crime and security portfolio, has provided further details of the deadly attack at the Jamaica Broilers playing field in Spring Village, Old Harbour on Sunday afternoon.

It was reported that a gunman allegedly alighted from a Toyota Mark X during the football match and opened fire on the crowd, which included some employees of poultry producer Jamaica Broilers.

The attack which happened during a football match, around 4:45 p.m.,

left three persons, including a female, dead, and six others injured.

According to reports, the gunman continued to fire at the crowd after shooting the intended target, identified as Jerome Squire, who was allegedly linked to an illegal firearm that had gone missing.

The drive-by shooting, carried out by men in a white Toyota Mark X and a Nissan Tiida, was described as an act of terrorism by Fitz Bailey, who also referred to the incident as domestic terrorism.

In response to the incident, Danah Cameron, public relations, and marketing manager at Jamaica Broilers, said the company is saddened by the fatal shooting.

“Our condolences go out to the families of those who have experienced loss of loved ones. The matter is being investigated by the police and we trust that justice will be served,” she said in a statement.

Sunday’s shooting is the 15th murder of more than one person since the start of September.