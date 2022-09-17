Ricketts says engagement of Hallgrimsson a ‘game changer’ 

Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) President Michael Ricketts is of the view that Friday’s unveiling of Icelander Heimir Hallgrimsson as head coach of the Senior Men’s National Team, coupled with strategic internal changes at the federation are signs of a game changer.

The JFF boss identified some positives that his federation has secured in recent times, such as the qualification of the Senior Women’s National Team, the Reggae Girlz, to a second-consecutive FIFA World Cup Finals, the acquisition of a new kit sponsor, adidas, starting January, and the agreement with Hallgrimsson, coupled with internal changes as signs that his administration is slowly chipping away at the negative stigmas associated with the competencies of its operatives.

“Welcome to what I am going to call a game changing event and an important part of a new journey that has begun in the Jamaica Football Federation,” opened Ricketts during his address at the press conference to unveil the new head coach.

“I want to use this special occasion to call out to Jamaica for an increased commitment to optimism for Jamaica’s football program,” he added.

Ricketts argued that the qualification of the women’s senior team to a second-consecutive World Cup Finals on its own is an indication of a new start by his administration that ought not to be overlooked.

“In addition to that I will also say that the federation has muscled down and has been making important internal changes which will position the federation to fully support what we will announce today as well as all our national activities.

“These changes I will not speak about too much except to say that the call to action for optimism is based on the efforts we are making.”

He noted that a significant part of this new journey was yesterday’s press conference to unveil the new head coach.

“The JFF is extremely pleased with its decision to engage Heimir. He has all the critical experience that the position requires in our country. It is my firm belief that the Jamaican people, fans, stakeholders, indeed players and support staff will also be pleased.”

He says his administration is pleased that this appointment comes at a time when the governing body for the sport on the island can begin a slow but steady, well-planned and well-strategized campaign to 2026.

According to Ricketts, the timing gives the new head coach time to build a new philosophy, a style of play, an identity and not to mention that all this will be happening with the players in new gear as of January 2023.

He noted that exciting times are ahead and it was time for the fans to see and appreciate the opportunities ahead.

He also called for potential sponsors, partners, well-wishers, locally, overseas, to respond to or to offer funding and other support for the national teams.

Ricketts said next year will realize the Reggae Girlz as the flagship team for the country as it prepares for the FIFA World Cup Finals in New Zealand and Australia in the summer.

The JFF boss noted that his administration is actively engaged in trying to secure games for the Girlz in keeping with the plans submitted by head coach Lorne Donaldson and he was optimistic about the interest being shown by potential opponents.