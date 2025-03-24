Health & Wellness

Tuberculosis cases surge in the Americas, says PAHO

By Jovani Davis

In observance of World Tuberculosis Day on March 24, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has raised alarms over a significant 20% increase in tuberculosis (TB) cases across the Americas over the past decade.

This uptick has been accompanied by a concerning rise in TB-related deaths, prompting PAHO Director Dr. Jarbas Barbosa to advocate for the urgent adoption of technological advancements to reverse these trends.

TB remains one of the deadliest infectious diseases in the region, with approximately 900 new diagnoses and 100 fatalities daily. While strides have been made in combating the disease, the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated socioeconomic disparities, leading to a regression in TB control efforts.

Vulnerable groups, including Indigenous populations, individuals with chronic health conditions or compromised immune systems, migrants, the homeless, and incarcerated persons, are disproportionately affected. In certain countries, up to 57% of TB cases are among prison inmates, a statistic linked to escalating prison populations and overcrowded facilities. Dr. Sylvain Aldighieri, Director of PAHO’s Department for the Prevention, Control, and Elimination of Communicable Diseases, emphasized that addressing TB in prisons is crucial for safeguarding both inmate health and public health at large.

Dr. Barbosa expressed optimism, highlighting the potential of innovations such as AI-assisted radiography for active case detection, especially in hard-to-reach communities. For instance, Peru’s implementation of this technology in prisons resulted in a more than threefold increase in TB detection rates. Early diagnosis is vital for reducing community transmission.

PAHO also endorses rapid molecular testing for swift disease identification at primary healthcare levels and advocates for shorter, all-oral treatment regimens. These treatments, supplemented by telehealth services and community support, aim to alleviate the economic burdens on TB patients and improve treatment adherence.

During the 2023 United Nations General Assembly’s high-level meeting on TB, global leaders pledged to intensify efforts to eradicate the disease. Dr. Barbosa stressed the urgency of transforming these commitments into actionable strategies, stating, “We will continue to work together with governments, civil society, and strategic partners to intensify leadership, investment, innovation, and multi-sector collaboration that puts people at the center of our efforts.”

TB in the Caribbean

The Caribbean region presents a mixed picture regarding TB incidence. While some countries have achieved low incidence rates and are nearing elimination thresholds, others continue to grapple with higher rates. Notably, Haiti remains among the countries with the highest TB incidence rates in the region. Conversely, nations like Saint Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda, Jamaica, Barbados, and Grenada have reported some of the lowest incidence rates.

Despite these low rates, TB persists as a public health concern. The Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) has emphasized the importance of continued vigilance, noting that TB remains a significant health threat in the region.

World TB Day: A call to action

World TB Day serves as a global platform to highlight the urgency of eliminating tuberculosis, which continues to devastate millions worldwide, inflicting severe health, social, and economic consequences. This year’s theme, “Yes! We can End TB: Commit, Invest, Deliver,” urges countries to transform commitments into action by implementing World Health Organization (WHO) and PAHO strategies. Strengthening national policies and ensuring adequate funding are essential to bridge gaps in prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and care.

Tuberculosis is among the 30 communicable diseases targeted by PAHO’s Disease Elimination Initiative, underscoring the organization’s commitment to a TB-free future.

