NHF expands coverage to include ADHD and Cervical Cancer treatments

The National Health Fund (NHF) has expanded its Card Programme to include coverage for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and Cervical Cancer, increasing the number of supported conditions to 24.

Under the new coverage, individuals diagnosed with ADHD will receive subsidies for the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) Methylphenidate, including a subsidy of JMD $174.38 for the Concerta 18mg tablet. For cervical cancer, the NHF will provide financial assistance for eight APIs used in treatment, such as Bevacizumab, Carboplatin, Cisplatin, and Paclitaxel injections. Subsidies range from JMD $2.64 for a Dexamethasone-PMS tablet (0.5mg) to JMD $96,000 for a Bevacizumab 400mg/16ml injection.

NHF Chief Executive Officer Everton Anderson emphasized the agency’s commitment to improving healthcare accessibility.

“The NHF’s mission of improving access remains unchanged. We continuously assess the healthcare landscape, consider the cost of care, and engage key stakeholders to devise new ways to ease the financial burden on patients. The expansion of our coverage reflects this commitment. We encourage all eligible individuals to enroll and take advantage of the available benefits to better manage their conditions,” Anderson stated.

Jamaican residents diagnosed with any of the 24 covered conditions can apply for an NHFCard by submitting a completed application form, signed by their physician, at any NHF Card Centre across the island.

In addition to treatment support, the NHFCard Programme now offers enhanced coverage for cervical cancer prevention. Since June 2024, women aged 21 to 64 have been eligible for a JMD $1,300 subsidy on a Pap smear test every three years, while high-risk individuals can access the benefit annually. To improve accessibility, the NHF is also encouraging more doctors and laboratories to join its Provider Network, expanding access points for Pap smear testing across Jamaica.

The NHF remains committed to monitoring and enhancing its programmes to reduce financial barriers and improve health outcomes. Further details on the new coverage options are available at www.nhf.org.jm.