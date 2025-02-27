Health & Wellness

New report highlights impact of US aid cuts on Caribbean HIV programs

HIV programs
© UNICEF/Rindra Ramasomanana A mother-to-be is tested for HIV in the Analanjirofo region of Madagascar.
By Sheri-kae McLeod

According to a new UNAIDS report, U.S. funding cuts are causing significant disruptions to HIV treatment and prevention programs in multiple countries, including those in the Caribbean.

The report, which compiles status updates from 55 nations, warns that delays in funding have left critical health services in limbo, with many community-led initiatives unable to resume operations.

Of the affected programs, 42 rely on the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), while 13 receive some level of U.S. support. Although a temporary waiver was issued to restore “life-saving” humanitarian aid, including HIV treatment, UNAIDS notes widespread confusion over its implementation.

Caribbean among most vulnerable regions

With the second-highest HIV prevalence rate in the world after sub-Saharan Africa, the Caribbean is particularly at risk. Haiti, identified as one of the 20 countries most dependent on U.S. HIV funding, faces mounting challenges in maintaining testing and treatment services. The report highlights that before the funding freeze, the U.S. government was responsible for purchasing the majority of HIV medication in Haiti and played a crucial role in health programs across the region.

Overall, U.S. contributions accounted for two-thirds of all international financing for HIV prevention in low- and middle-income countries, including those in the Caribbean. Since PEPFAR’s inception, the U.S. has invested over $1.2 billion in Caribbean HIV/AIDS programs, making it the region’s largest health donor. The potential loss of funding has sparked concerns about the sustainability of critical healthcare initiatives.

Disruptions to healthcare services intensify

Reports indicate that the aid freeze has already led to severe consequences. UNAIDS found that key programs—particularly those focused on HIV prevention, community-led initiatives, and services for vulnerable groups like adolescent girls—are ineligible for emergency waivers. This has resulted in halted outreach efforts, staff shortages, and longer wait times at clinics.

Beyond HIV programs, the uncertainty over U.S. aid is putting pressure on broader healthcare services in the Caribbean. The region also relies on American funding for maternal health, vaccination programs, and disease surveillance. UNAIDS warns that if the delays persist, public health outcomes could deteriorate, reversing years of progress in combating HIV and other diseases.

As Caribbean leaders continue to assess the fallout from the funding freeze, pressure is mounting for a long-term solution. The uncertainty surrounding U.S. health assistance will likely be a major topic of discussion as Secretary of State Marco Rubio prepares for his upcoming visit to the region.

With Washington’s foreign aid policies in flux, Caribbean governments are bracing for potential budget shortfalls that could disrupt essential health services for years to come.

More Stories

PAHO Secures Millions in Vaccines, Medicines, and Health Technology for the Americas

PAHO secures millions in vaccines, medicines, and health technology for the Americas

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has announced a significant increase in its Regional Revolving Funds, which assist countries across the Americas, including the...
broward health

Better Together: Broward Health and Memorial Healthcare unite to tackle health disparities

Broward Health and Memorial Healthcare System have announced a groundbreaking partnership aimed at expanding healthcare access and addressing critical health disparities across Broward County. The...
Apotex

Apotex grants $726,000 to support maternal health in Broward County

Canadian-based generic drug manufacturer Apotex Inc. has announced a major grant to the Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies Coalition of Broward County (HMHB/Broward) through its...
Cruise Ship Arrives in Fort Lauderdale After Norovirus Outbreak Affects Over 100 Passengers

Cruise ship arrives in Fort Lauderdale after norovirus outbreak affects over 100 passengers

A Holland America Line cruise ship, the Rotterdam, docked at Fort Lauderdale’s Port Everglades on Friday after more than a hundred passengers and crew...
PAHO says treatment of childhood cancers in LAC hampered by disparities

PAHO says treatment of childhood cancers in LAC hampered by disparities

WASHINGTON, CMC - The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has raised concerns about the significant disparity in childhood cancer treatment across Latin America and...
WHO Launches Platform to Provide Free Cancer Medicines for Children in Low Income Countries

WHO Launches Platform to Provide Free Cancer Medicines for Children in Low Income Countries

The World Health Organization (WHO) has launched a new platform aimed at providing cost-free cancer medicines to children in low- and middle-income countries, addressing...
HPV9 Vaccine to become available to Caribbean countries starting July

HPV9 vaccine to become available to Caribbean countries starting July  

WASHINGTON, CMC – The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) announced that starting in July, it will provide the 9-valent HPV vaccine to Caribbean countries...
Issa Trust Foundation

Issa Trust Foundation brings US medical team to train neonatal nurses in Jamaica

From February 28 to March 14, 2025, the Issa Trust Foundation will lead a specialized neonatal training mission in Jamaica, aimed at improving care...
Guyana providing WHO with samples to help design vaccines

Guyana providing WHO with samples to help design vaccines

GEORGETOWN, Guyana - Guyana’s Health Minister, Dr. Frank Anthony, announced on Wednesday that the country is now supplying the World Health Organization (WHO) with...
Bermuda investigating possible case of measles

Bermuda investigating possible case of measles

HAMILTON, Bermuda - Bermuda's health authorities announced on Tuesday that they are investigating a suspected case of measles. In response, public health measures are...

