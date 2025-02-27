New report highlights impact of US aid cuts on Caribbean HIV programs

According to a new UNAIDS report, U.S. funding cuts are causing significant disruptions to HIV treatment and prevention programs in multiple countries, including those in the Caribbean.

The report, which compiles status updates from 55 nations, warns that delays in funding have left critical health services in limbo, with many community-led initiatives unable to resume operations.

Of the affected programs, 42 rely on the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), while 13 receive some level of U.S. support. Although a temporary waiver was issued to restore “life-saving” humanitarian aid, including HIV treatment, UNAIDS notes widespread confusion over its implementation.

Caribbean among most vulnerable regions

With the second-highest HIV prevalence rate in the world after sub-Saharan Africa, the Caribbean is particularly at risk. Haiti, identified as one of the 20 countries most dependent on U.S. HIV funding, faces mounting challenges in maintaining testing and treatment services. The report highlights that before the funding freeze, the U.S. government was responsible for purchasing the majority of HIV medication in Haiti and played a crucial role in health programs across the region.

Overall, U.S. contributions accounted for two-thirds of all international financing for HIV prevention in low- and middle-income countries, including those in the Caribbean. Since PEPFAR’s inception, the U.S. has invested over $1.2 billion in Caribbean HIV/AIDS programs, making it the region’s largest health donor. The potential loss of funding has sparked concerns about the sustainability of critical healthcare initiatives.

Disruptions to healthcare services intensify

Reports indicate that the aid freeze has already led to severe consequences. UNAIDS found that key programs—particularly those focused on HIV prevention, community-led initiatives, and services for vulnerable groups like adolescent girls—are ineligible for emergency waivers. This has resulted in halted outreach efforts, staff shortages, and longer wait times at clinics.

Beyond HIV programs, the uncertainty over U.S. aid is putting pressure on broader healthcare services in the Caribbean. The region also relies on American funding for maternal health, vaccination programs, and disease surveillance. UNAIDS warns that if the delays persist, public health outcomes could deteriorate, reversing years of progress in combating HIV and other diseases.

As Caribbean leaders continue to assess the fallout from the funding freeze, pressure is mounting for a long-term solution. The uncertainty surrounding U.S. health assistance will likely be a major topic of discussion as Secretary of State Marco Rubio prepares for his upcoming visit to the region.

With Washington’s foreign aid policies in flux, Caribbean governments are bracing for potential budget shortfalls that could disrupt essential health services for years to come.