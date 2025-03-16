Broward Health unveils state-of-the-art interventional radiology lab

Broward Health Medical Center has officially opened its new interventional radiology lab, marking a major advancement in medical imaging and minimally invasive procedures.

The facility features the Canon Alphenix Sky Plus with the HD76 detector, a cutting-edge imaging system designed to enhance precision and patient outcomes across multiple specialties. Broward Health is the first healthcare system in South Florida to implement this advanced technology.

“As a Level I trauma center, we are committed to innovation and expanding our medical technology to provide the best care for our most critical patients,” said Manny Linares, CEO of Broward Health Medical Center. “This significant investment allows for unparalleled patient care, offering more evidence-based technology.”

The 900-square-foot high-tech suite will enhance treatment options for both inpatients and outpatients, allowing for less invasive procedures that minimize physical trauma, reduce recovery time, and lower the risk of postoperative infections.

“A cutting-edge interventional radiology lab is integral to the health of our medical system,” said Dr. Michael Gordon, medical director of interventional radiology at Broward Health. “No other medical or surgical subspecialty addresses such a wide range of pathologies across the entire body.”

Key features of the new lab include:

Advanced imaging capabilities that integrate multiple modalities, including X-ray, CT scans, MRI, and ultrasound.

A seamless continuum of care within the Broward Health system, ensuring high-quality, specialized treatment for patients.

Broward Health, one of the nation’s largest public healthcare systems, continues to expand its commitment to innovation and patient care. The organization operates five hospitals, two trauma centers, and more than 50 health centers and physician practices across Broward County. For more information, visit BrowardHealth.org.