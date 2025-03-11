Broward Health unveils state-of-the-art Advanced Training Simulation Lab

Broward Health has officially opened its new Advanced Training Simulation Lab at Broward Health Medical Center, marking a significant step forward in medical training and patient care.

The lab, unveiled during a ribbon-cutting ceremony, features the Advanced HAL® S3201 multipurpose patient simulator, a high-tech medical dummy designed to replicate real-life medical scenarios with unparalleled detail.

The high-fidelity simulator allows healthcare professionals to practice critical procedures and emergency responses in a controlled, risk-free environment. It mimics a range of medical conditions, complete with physiological responses such as changes in breathing, heart rate, and vital signs, enabling immersive, hands-on training.

“The new simulator allows us to immerse our nurses in scenarios they may encounter in their day-to-day procedures,” said Manny Linares, CEO of Broward Health Medical Center. “Simulation is an evidence-based approach that enhances clinical skills, strengthens critical thinking, and contributes to better patient outcomes. As a Level I trauma hospital, we’re thrilled to offer this advanced training tool to our clinicians.”

The Advanced HAL® S3201 simulator is equipped with cutting-edge features, including:

Code blue and rapid response defibrillation, allowing for realistic training in cardiac emergencies

Advanced airway management, simulating conditions such as tongue swelling and airway spasms

Drug recognition technology, which detects medication type, dose, and rate of administration

Real-time feedback tracking, enabling instructors to assess trainee performance instantly

Advanced cardiac and neurological capabilities, featuring real-time ECGs and reactive eyes to simulate seizures and other conditions

The new simulator will primarily support Broward Health Medical Center’s nursing staff, but it will also benefit emergency medical technicians (EMTs), ICU teams, operating room staff, and medical-surgical departments. By providing a risk-free space to practice complex medical procedures, the lab is expected to enhance clinical judgment, boost confidence, and improve patient safety.

“By integrating the simulator into our training curriculum, Broward Health Medical Center has taken education to the next level,” said Donna Small, Chief Nursing Officer at Broward Health Medical Center. “Simulation allows caregivers to practice complex procedures and decision-making in high-pressure scenarios while receiving real-time feedback from expert instructors.”

With the launch of this state-of-the-art training lab, Broward Health continues to reinforce its commitment to excellence in patient care and medical education.