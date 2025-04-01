April marks Head and Neck Cancer Awareness Month

April is Head and Neck Cancer Awareness Month, a critical time to raise awareness about these often-overlooked but life-threatening cancers. Each year, more than 65,000 Americans are diagnosed with head and neck cancer, and tragically, nearly 15,000 lives were lost in 2023 alone.

One growing concern is the rising prevalence of HPV-related throat and mouth cancers, particularly among middle-aged men. Human papillomavirus (HPV) has become a significant risk factor, leading to an increase in cases over recent years. Unfortunately, many of these cancers are detected in advanced stages, contributing to a high mortality rate, especially in individuals over 50.

Symptoms and risk factors

Head and neck cancers can manifest in various ways, making early detection vital. Common symptoms include:

Persistent sore throat or hoarseness

Difficulty swallowing or chewing

Lumps or swelling in the neck

Unexplained weight loss

Chronic ear pain

Changes in voice

Several risk factors contribute to the development of these cancers, including:

Tobacco and alcohol use, which significantly increase the risk

HPV infection, a leading cause of throat and mouth cancers

Prolonged sun exposure, which can lead to lip cancer

Poor oral hygiene and long-term irritation from ill-fitting dentures

Exposure to certain workplace chemicals, such as asbestos or wood dust

Cutting-edge treatment at Broward Health

In response to the growing need for advanced treatment options, Broward Health is leading the way with state-of-the-art robotic technology. The single-port robotic system, available at Broward Health Medical Center, enhances surgical precision while minimizing invasiveness. Dr. Ryan H. Sobel, M.D., director of oncology at Broward Health, is the only physician in Broward, Palm Beach, and Treasure Coast using Intuitive’s da Vinci surgical’s single-port robotic system for head and neck cancer treatment.

This innovative approach allows for:

Faster recovery times

Reduced scarring

Improved surgical outcomes

By leveraging cutting-edge technology, Broward Health is helping patients fight head and neck cancers with greater success and less post-operative discomfort.

The importance of early detection

Early detection remains crucial in improving survival rates. Regular screenings, awareness of symptoms, and vaccination against HPV can significantly reduce the risk of developing these cancers. If you or a loved one is experiencing symptoms or want to learn more about innovative treatment options, contact Broward Health Medical Center.