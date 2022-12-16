VICE media releases The Story of Sean Paul’s ‘Get Busy’

Last week, Emmy-winning media group, VICE, dropped The Story Of Sean Paul’s ‘Get Busy’ on YouTube, which has so far racked up nearly 400,000 viewers. Boasting its trademark high production values and slick editing, the mini-documentary dives into Sean Paul’s history, the men who stood by him, and how his dancehall classic `Get Busy’ shaped the trajectory of his career and music itself.

His Roots

The mini-documentary tracks Sean Paul Henriques, aka Sean Paul, from adolescence to stardom. The Grammy, MTV, Soul Train, American Music award-winning Dancehall artist explains the unique class dynamics of Jamaica and how it ties into music. Despite being raised in “uptown” Jamaica, Sean Paul notes that he never felt like he belonged. When he was 13, he explains, his father was imprisoned, and he wouldn’t be free until Sean Paul 19. This, combined with growing up middle class, made Henriques measure himself against his more affluent pairs. He felt alienated. “I’m not like them. I don’t fit here,” he recalls thinking.

- Advertisement -

Former manager and producer Jeremy Harding was able to convince Henriques that this identity was worth harnessing within his music. Sean Paul started out creating “conscious” music detailing the trauma and hardships that ghetto life entailed. However, it came off as forced. Henriques was speaking of second-hand experiences, and Harding pushed him to lean into the persona we know today. “You are the guy who goes into dances and talks to other guy’s girlfriends, and then gets into fights,” Harding told him.

Support System

This is just one instance where the mini-documentary dives into Sean Paul’s support system. We hear from his brother, Jason Henriques, and genius music producer, Steven “Lenky” Marsden, as well others with first-hand experience witnessing or playing a key part in Sean Paul’s rise. At a breezy 20 minutes, the mini-documentary is not only an excellent primer of a Dancehall legend, but an introduction to the genre’s influence and a beginner’s explainer of its massive reach.

- Advertisement -





