Lila Iké All About the Dinero

Versatile is just one of the few words to describe Jamaican artiste Lila Iké. Her old school sensibilities and modern-day swagger are just a few things people love about her.

Fresh off the Lost in Time Tour with Grammy-nominated reggae artistes Protoje and Jesse Royal, the singer has released her latest single titled Dinero.

The song, released with the accompanying music video has been getting rave reviews on the streaming platform YouTube, as fans complimented her for her versatility and consistency with releasing good music.

- Advertisement -

Dinero is a fun, uplifting song with a dancehall vibe showing another side of Lila and what she’s capable of.

In the song, the songbird from Manchester shares her journey from her humble beginnings to now reaping the rewards she has worked so hard for.

Dinero, Spanish for money is produced by Grammy Award winner Sean Alaric. The song touches on Lila’s rural upbringing. Contrasting her humbling experiences with the fame she has gained through her rough exploits in Kingston. Now, the feeling of being on top is manifested through the fruits of her labor.

In a press release Lila stated, “I hope it encourages people to work hard for what they want, step confidently in their dreams and aspirations and enjoy the fruits of their labor. This is something I struggle with myself sometimes, but I think that mindset is important.”

The In.Digg.Nation Collective artiste just finished a 20+ city tour across the United States with her label CEO/artiste, Protoje and fellow singer Jesse Royal.

Iké was back on stage, finally performing songs live from her 2020 debut EP The ExPerience for fans after taking a break.

Lila revealed recently that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Protoje, having witnessed what happened to her in 2018, made a conscious decision to slow her career. This shift involved releasing one single per year to help her handle the pressure. From there, they’ll see how well she manages and hopefully progress into performing at more concerts and stage shows.

The pair have collaborated several times in the past, their most recent song being Late At Night, released September 8, 2022.

Lila Iké is set to take the stage in Bridgetown, Barbados at the Island Wave concert along with Protoje, Kalpee, Jaz Elise and others.