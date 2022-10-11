Jamaican reggae star Protoje continues to make waves throughout the entertainment industry. The artiste has scored his fifth- charting title on the Billboard Reggae Albums with his latest album Third Time’s the Charm.

The ten-track set was released September 23 via In.Digg.Nation Collective/Six Course Music/RCA Records. The album came in at No. 8 on debut.lotush, UK Producer Cadenza, 8 Track, IV the Polymath, Ziah.Push and J.L.L are among the producers who were on this current album.

Five of the album’s ten tracks were released as singles before the album dropped on September 23. They were HILLS, Family with Jessy Royal, Incient Stepping, Ten Cane Row with Jorja Smith, and Late At Night with Lila Iké.

This is Protoje’s sixth studio album, which gets its title for being the conclusion to a trilogy of albums that began with his Grammy-nominated A Matter Of Time and In Search Of Lost Time. The album directly focuses on Protoje’s study of time and how important it is to make sure what you’re doing is fulfilling you in every way.

Protoje has a track record of Billboard entries to his name which includes The 8 Year Affair, which came in at No. 2 in 2013, Ancient Future, which spent one week at the top in 2015, A Matter of Time which also spent a week at No.1 in 2018, and In Search of Lost Time which took the No. 6 spot in 2020.

Like the previous albums, Third Time’s the Charm incorporates elements of classic soul, rock, and hip-hop with a strong emphasis on reggae. The conscious reggae artiste’s musical approach is epitomized by the track Incient Stepping.

A lot like beauty, music is in the eye of the beholder. Third Time’s the Charm is definitely a reggae album that honors Jamaica’s great musical traditions and it’s also the finest representation of Protoje’s musical talent to date.

With a strong female backing from the likes of Lika Iké and Jorja Smith, Protoje sticks to his unique roots reggae style with his usual soul and hip-hop touch.