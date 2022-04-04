Lila Iké True Love

Jamaican reggae singer Lila Iké has released her first song for 2022, True Love.

The songbird from Manchester embraces kindness, warmth, and care while she embraces herself in solitude in the music video.

Iké explained in a statement, that the song came from a freestyle she did about a year ago as she tried to parse the emotional turmoil and heaviness of the pandemic.

“At the time, I was in a very emotional space and feeling a bit low in energy due to everything happening with the pandemic. I wanted to find a way to turn what I was feeling into a piece that would give others who may be feeling the same, some hope. The most beautiful thing about this song is that a year later, I’m realizing this song was a personal love letter to my future self on healing and dealing with everything I’m experiencing at the moment.”

The Ayana Riviére directed video, which dropped on Thursday (March 31), was shot in the coastal regions of St. Ann and St. Thomas parishes in Jamaica, and features scenic views of the mountainous terrain, bird’s eye shots of the crystal-clear turquoise sea, and intimate shots of a fresh-faced, plainly clothed Iké as she interacts with wild horses.

Lila Ike’s flawless vocals in the track help to enhance an extremely well-done video which is already getting steady support from her fans since its release on March 31.

At the beginning of the video, the singer is seen curled up naked which may be interpreted as a sign of her vulnerability.

The track offers an inspirational tone throughout, as is reflected in the lyrics. At one point, she sings, “But you see true love. True love conquers all sin. We are going to be all right. As long as we’re still breathing. True love. True love above all things. Yes, we’re gonna be ok as long as we’ve got life.”

Many fans have already left their words of encouragement in the comments under the video.

“I don’t know if the song is more beautiful, you or the visuals but it’s definitely a combination of all three. Such a beautiful song Lila. Stay strong beautiful, you have an entire planet of supporters wanting you to be happy,” a fan stated.

Another fan added “What a beautiful song, what a beautiful video & what beautiful healing energy, from such a beautiful soul… Lila, I really hope you know how much you and your music means to us. Thank you… This one hit me HARD.”

Many people in Jamaica as well as the world are currently struggling mentally with the stresses of the pandemic as well as their own personal battles. The track seems to be aimed at inspiring and helping those who are fighting these battles.

The singer recently revealed that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and that her struggle with her mental health took a toll on her music career.

Fans can look out for greater things this year from the In.Digg.Nations/RCA act as she readies her debut album.

Iké is expected to go on tour for the first time since the pandemic to promote her 2020 EP The Experience. The tour will kickstart at then Cali Roots Festival in California on May 26 then see her heading to France in June for two festivals. The singer will then head to Germany for Summer Jam in July.