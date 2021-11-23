Spice, Jesse Royal, Sean Paul and More Nominated for Reggae Grammy

The Recording Academy has announced the 2022 Grammy nominations for the highly anticipated ‘Best Reggae Album’ category.

Best Reggae Album Nominees:

10 – Spice

This is Spice’s first Grammy nomination. The album 10 was released in August this year and served as Spice’s debut album. It was produced by international Dancehall superstar Shaggy. The album’s lead single ‘Go Down Deh’, featuring Sean Paul and Shaggy was co-produced by Grammy nominee, Romanian singer/songwriter Costi Ionita and Shaggy. The single topped several reggae charts and the album peaked at number six on the Billboard Reggae Chart.

Live N Livin – Sean Paul

This is Sean Paul’s ninth Grammy nomination. He has won the award once in the same category, in 2004, with Dutty Rock. Live and Livin, released in March, is the seventh studio album by Sean Paul. The project featured a slew of features including Agent Sasco, Buju Banton, Busy Signal, Damian Marley, and others. The album peaked at number nine on the Billboard Reggae Chart.

Royal – Jesse Royal

This is Jesse Royal’s first Grammy nomination. Royal is Jesse Royal’s second album. Its lead single was “Rich Forever” featuring Vybz Kartel.

Pamoja – Etana

This is the second Grammy nomination for Etana. She was nominated for the 61st Annual Grammy Awards for Best Reggae Album. Pamoja is Etana’s eighth album.

Beauty in the Silence – SOJA

SOJA (an acronym of Soldiers of Jah Army) is an American reggae band based in Arlington, Virginia. This is their second Grammy nomination. The first was for their 2014 album, Amid the Noise and Haste, which included features from Damian Marley, J Boog, Anuhea, and Collie Buddz. Beauty in the Silence peaked at number two on the Billboard Reggae Chart.

Positive Vibration – Gramps Morgan

Gramps Morgan is a member of Grammy Award-winning reggae band Morgan Heritage, but this is his first Grammy nomination for a solo project.

The Grammy’s recognizes the best recordings, compositions and artistes of the year running from September 1, 2020, to September 30, 2021. The 64th GRAMMY Awards will take place on Jan. 31, 2022.