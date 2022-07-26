Happy Birthday Rita Marley (July 25th)

Rita Marley is the Queen of Reggae. In her youth she formed the musical trio The Soulettes and in her teenage years and made the acquaintance of a local Trench Town youth, Robert Nesta Marley (Bob Marley) and love, faith and music became their bond. On Feb 10, 1966 they were married and their lives became forever entwined.

Internationally, the name Marley is synonymous with reggae music and the culture of Jamaica. It is no coincidence that the talented young Rita Anderson was destined to become an integral part of the musical Marley family. Bob Marley is the King of Reggae and his wife Mrs. Rita Marley provided him with vocal support as a member of the I-Threes. Mrs. Rita Marley also forged an extraordinary career as a solo artist.

As the Matriarch of the Marley Family, Mrs. Rita Marley wears many hats and has been instrumental in the initiation and completion of great works internationally, regionally and locally. In 1986, she had the vision and wisdom to transform Bob Marley’s house at 56 Hope Road in Kingston, Jamaica into the Bob Marley Museum.

- Advertisement -

VP Records