Tuff Gong Radio Celebrates Rita Marley’s 76th Birthday with Live Concert on SiriusXM on July 13th

Tuff Gong International officially kicks off its 76th birthday celebrations for co-founder Mrs. Rita Marley with a star-studded live concert in Kingston, Jamaica that will be broadcast on U.S.-based satellite radio giant SiriusXM. The concert will air July 13th at 5pm Eastern/4pm Jamaica time on Bob Marley’s Tuff Gong Radio channel 19 and the SiriusXM app.

Hosted by DJ Amber (of IRIE-FM), under the celebration theme, “One Rita: Royal & Rootsy,” the concert will feature musical performances from such present-day reggae luminaries as Tarrus Riley, Chaka Demus & Pliers, Carlene Davis, Shuga, Richie Spice, Gem Myers, and Chris Ellis. Last year’s concert was only the first time ever that SiriusXM had beamed a live broadcast event from Kingston, Jamaica directly to its subscribers in North America.

Mrs. Rita Marley is the Matriarch of the Marley Family and a global reggae icon in her own right. No celebration in her honor would be even remotely complete without music. In addition to vocal support to Bob as a member of the I-Three (along with Marcia Griffiths and Judy Mowatt), she has her own repertoire of classic solo releases, including “Who Feels It Knows It,” “Harambe,” “The Beauty of God’s Plan,” and the worldwide cannabis anthem, “One Draw.”

Music aside (or inclusive), Rita Marley is the trailblazer who spearheaded many important initiatives that helped to build the Marley legacy. This includes the world-famous Bob Marley Museum, established from her vision in 1986, and today a stellar attraction with almost shrine-like devotion from visitors. Under her stewardship, Tuff Gong International became a recognized leader in the recording and distribution of Jamaican music to the world.

Through these enterprises, as well as through her vital philanthropic and community-building initiatives (Bob Marley Foundation and Rita Marley Foundation), Mrs. Marley continues to honor her commitment to the works of her husband, her children, and her people – by fulfilling her mission to enlighten, educate and entertain through her philanthropy and music.

Fans worldwide can listen to the concert via Tuff Gong Radio on SiriusXM satellite radio and the SiriusXM app. An encore of the concert will air on Rita Marley’s birthday on July 25th on Bob Marley’s Tuff Gong Radio channel and the birthday celebration Livestream on the Tuff Gong Television YouTube channel.