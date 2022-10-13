fbpx
NewsCaribbeanFeatured

Murder-accused Constable Noel Maitland denied bail

Murder-accused Constable Noel Maitland denied bail
By Micaiah Morgan

Constable Noel Maitland who is charged with the murder of his girlfriend, 24-year-old Donna-lee Donaldson was denied bail when he appeared in the Home Circuit Court Thursday morning.

Justice Vinnette Graham Allen ruled on the application.

According to the Judge, there are substantial grounds to believe that if Maitland is released, he will fail to surrender to custody and will interfere with the administration of justice.

- Advertisement -

Noel Maitland is also charged with preventing the lawful burial of a corpse.

Prosecutors have revealed that forensic analysis determined that bloodstains found on curtains and a pair of sneakers inside Maitland’s house belonged to Donaldson.

The 24-year-old social media influencer was reportedly last seen at Maitland’s New Kingston apartment on July 11.

Her body has not been found. She was reported missing on July 13.

Previous articleJury reaches decision on sentence of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz
Next articleJamaica to conduct investigations into illegal sale of lands islandwide

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Jamaica to conduct investigations into illegal sale of lands islandwide

Jamaica to conduct investigations into illegal sale of lands islandwide

Click here to view
Skip to content