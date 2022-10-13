Murder-accused Constable Noel Maitland denied bail

Constable Noel Maitland who is charged with the murder of his girlfriend, 24-year-old Donna-lee Donaldson was denied bail when he appeared in the Home Circuit Court Thursday morning.

Justice Vinnette Graham Allen ruled on the application.

According to the Judge, there are substantial grounds to believe that if Maitland is released, he will fail to surrender to custody and will interfere with the administration of justice.

Noel Maitland is also charged with preventing the lawful burial of a corpse.

Prosecutors have revealed that forensic analysis determined that bloodstains found on curtains and a pair of sneakers inside Maitland’s house belonged to Donaldson.

The 24-year-old social media influencer was reportedly last seen at Maitland’s New Kingston apartment on July 11.

Her body has not been found. She was reported missing on July 13.