Policewoman in Donna-Lee Donaldson case interviewed by INDECOM

On Wednesday, the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) interviewed the female district constable in the case of the disappearance of social media personality Donna-Lee Donaldson.

The oversight body did not share details of the outcome of the interview, which was conducted in the presence of her attorney.

INDECOM says the police will be provided with a copy of the transcript as well as a copy of the recorded interview.

- Advertisement -

The interview follows the arrest of Donaldson’s boyfriend, Constable Noel Maitland, who was charged with her murder on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old Donaldson was reportedly last seen at Maitland’s apartment at Chelsea Manor in New Kingston on July 11. Donaldson was reported missing by her mother Sophia Lugg on July 13.

It has been alleged that Donaldson was involved in a love triangle involving Maitland and the policewoman, with whom he shares a child.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force has said that so far, there has been no evidence to link the policewoman to the disappearance and murder of Donaldson.