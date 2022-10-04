fbpx
Policeman faces additional charge in Donna-Lee Donaldson murder case

By Micaiah Morgan

Constable Noel Maitland who is accused of killing his 24-year-old girlfriend Donna-Lee Donaldson has been slapped with an additional charge.

During this morning’s bail application, which was opposed by prosecutors, the court was told that the constable is charged with murder as well as preventing the lawful burial of a corpse.

The additional charge was revealed when he appeared in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston.

Noel Maitland has been in custody since his arrest on July 27 in connection to the disappearance of Donaldson.

Donaldson was last seen at his New Kingston apartment on July 11. Her body has not been found.

She was reported missing on July 13.

According to the police, investigations revealed that Donaldson was killed on July 12 between 4:00 and 8:00 p.m. This is said to be supported by forensic evidence and technology. However, a motive has not yet been established for the killing.

