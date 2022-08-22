Cop boyfriend accused of Donna-Lee Donaldson’s murder remanded

Constable Noel Maitland, who is charged with the murder of his girlfriend, social media influencer Donna-Lee Donaldson, has been remanded until September 16.

Due to the prosecution’s unwillingness to submit the statements requested by Maitland’s attorney, the bail application for Maitland is now scheduled to be heard before the Home Circuit Court on September 16.

The issue was stood down to allow the prosecution to speak with the director of public prosecutions regarding allowing the disclosure of the papers required to make the bail application.

Earlier today, a spokesperson from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) told the court that the decision to conceal key documents, including statements from Donaldson’s mother Sophia Lugg, was made to safeguard the witnesses.

Kennedy Sherman confirmed that a total of ten statements were not released for the case to be tried, and despite seeking the papers as late as Friday, they were not provided, with the ODPP claiming that partial disclosure is all that can be provided at this time.

The ODPP spokesman noted that 14 statements, including the preliminary report, forensic report, statements from police officers, including the investigating officer, and a question-and-answer interview with Maitland, had already been released.

The ODPP official also informed the court that several witness statements were withheld because they provided information that could jeopardize the “ongoing investigation” and the witnesses’ safety.

However, Maitland’s attorney, Kaysian Kennedy Sherman, who represents Christopher Townsend, as well as Senior Parish Judge Lori-Ann Cole-Montague expressed displeasure with the judgment.

Kennedy Sherman told the court that she will be unable to apply for bail at this time, adding that she is “shocked” at the decision made.

Donaldson was last seen on July 11 at an apartment at Chelsea Manor complex in New Kingston, St Andrew. The apartment is believed to be occupied by Maitland.

Constable Noel Maitland was arrested by members of the Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime Unit of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) on Wednesday, July 27 in connection with her disappearance.