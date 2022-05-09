Increased Citizenship Requests from Diaspora Ahead of Jamaica 60th

As Jamaica begins the celebrations for its 60th year of Independence later this year, there has been a noticeable increase in the number of Jamaicans across the diaspora applying for Jamaican citizenship.

While addressing the official launch of the Jamaica 60 Diaspora Conference in Kingston on May 6, Prime Minister Andrew Holness revealed that Jamaican consulates have been reporting an increase in first-time passport applicants, many of whom are second and third-generation Jamaicans.

“I’ve been reliably informed that there has been a noticeable increase in the number of Jamaican residents overseas who are making claims to their Jamaican citizenship and are requiring their passports. I’m getting this from our consulates overseas and as I travel, many Jamaicans are complaining to me “it is taking too long for me to get my passport.” This is a very new complaint. And these are not people seeking to renew; these are people who have applied recently for their citizenship,” Holness said.

The Prime Minister said the increase in citizenship requests speaks to the quality of Brand Jamaica.

“That says a lot. As much as we sometimes disparage things here, the value of Jamaica outside of Jamaica is significant. It’s an asset that we have, this Jamaica. If only we could just find that right formula, right Mark?” He gestured jovially to Opposition Leader, Mark Golding who was at the conference.

“Let’s work in the 60th year to find that formula,” he said.

Holness noted that while there is much to love about Brand Jamaica, the country also has many challenges which continue to frustrate both those living at home and abroad. He urged all Jamaicans to work together to help the country achieve its full potential.

“If we were able to conquer these challenges there would be nothing to stop Jamaica from fulfilling its true destiny as the place of choice to live, work, raise your families and do business and as I like to say, retire in paradise.” Holness charged.

Holness Proud of Jamaican Diaspora

The Jamaican diaspora is estimated at some three million people globally. The Prime Minister said he is proud of diaspora members who, even though are living elsewhere, still call Jamaica their home.

“Our motto, Out of many, One people, remind us that Jamaica, historically, is a composite of peoples from different groups and countries who have come together to make this island our home. In the circle of life, it is from among these same people that some have left our shores and gone elsewhere, all over the world to settle and thrive, and still they call this little rock their home,” Holness said.

He also thanked the Jamaican diaspora for assisting the country with its fight against COVID-19. Holness also noted that many Jamaicans have also been helping the country by sending remittances, and by funding various education and health programs.

“As they have always done, fueled by their generosity and concern, over the past two years, they have given us great support and assisted us in confronting our challenges,” he added.

Prime Minister Holness said this year, the government will be actively seeking to retain more business investment from the diaspora, and to involve members in the island’s independence celebrations.

Jamaica’s 60th independence has already been launched in the United Kingdom, Canada, New York, and Florida.