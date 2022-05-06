Jamaica 60th Anniversary Celebration Launched in South Florida

Hundreds of South Florida Jamaicans witnessed the launch of Jamaica’s 60th-anniversary celebrations last night at the Miramar Cultural Center in the city of Miramar. The event was part of Jamaica’s roadshow to put its diamond jubilee independence celebrations across its diaspora centers.

Launched under the theme “Reigniting A Nation For Greatness,” the guests were treated to sumptuous Jamaica food and cultural entertainment by the host, the Miami Consul office, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment, and Sports. A special address was presented by the portfolio minister, the Honorable Olivia Grange, while US Congress Woman Debbie Wasserman Shultz brought greetings from the United States.

Other notable attendees were Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam, Commissioners: Mark Douglas, Max Chambers, and Alexandra Davis; Mayor Hazel Rogers, Vice-Mayor Yvette Colbourne, and State Representatives: Anika Omphroy, Marie Woodson, and Daryl Campbell.

Minister Grange told the gathering that the launch is a “testimony to the level of influence and impact” the Southern US diaspora center has on the culture and economy of Jamaica.

Praising Jamaica’s influence on the world, the minister stated that after nearly four hundred years of colonial rule, Jamaicans were “determined to forge our destiny, to become, in the words of National Hero, Right Excellent Marcus Mosiah Garvey, masters of our destiny, masters of our fate.”

Sixty years later, she continued, Jamaica has become a “global brand, acclaimed by other nations of the world for our accomplishments that have vastly out-measured our geographic size – boasting a motto, Out of Many One People.”

The minister said ‘Lickle but Tallawah’ is only one of the many maxims used to describe Jamaica’s “indisputable talent and acumen in almost every area of human endeavor.” This, she said, is why Jamaica can “enter every and any center of American culture and economy and celebrate” the country’s 60th anniversary of independence.

She reminded the crowd that “over these many years [Jamaica] established our country as a formidable partner for progress and prosperity even as we continue to foster and promote throughout the various international fora, a new world order of global equity, recognition, and justice for small island developing states.”

Minister Grange paid tribute to the “immense” contribution of Jamaicans in Florida to Jamaica, saying, “When you left the rock for the United States of America, you took with you the love and loyalty of your heart, the wisdom, and courage of your mind, as you set up home and business, determined to build one of the most formidable diasporas in the world. We salute your tenacity and business acumen, your patriotism and commitment.”

She appealed to the diaspora to share in consolidating the legacy Jamaica leaves its children, including the bridges that allowed smooth passage for people’s creative enterprise and industry, retaining their formidable structures, and continues to provide opportunities for growth and development for Jamaicans.

The minister said too much of what Jamaicans have done is forgotten as generations pass on. She said, “We must determine to tell the stories of our sojourn here in South Florida and how we became the formidable diaspora. We must tell the stories of those from humble backgrounds in Jamaica who came here and became businessmen and women, lawyers, politicians, entertainers, doctors, nurses, public health officers, and so many others. Let us tell the stories of resilience, pride, commitment, resistance, indomitable spirit, and patriotism.”

Congress Woman Debbie Wasserman Shultz said she was proud to join Minister Grange in celebrating Jamaica’s 60th year of independence. “It is really an absolute delight to join you all to wish Jamaica a happy 60th independence anniversary. I am especially thrilled to celebrate with the 18,000 Jamaican neighbors and friends who I am proud to represent in our nation’s capital.”

“I know that reigniting a nation for greatness could not be more fitting. Through all of Jamaica’s history and its challenges and triumphs, this small but mighty Caribbean nation has maintained her ability to astonish the world with its culture, brand, and the resilience of its people, “ she said.

Entertainment for the evening was provided by Dr. Susan Davis, Inner-Circle Band and friends Skip Marley, Wayne Harmond, Mykal Rose (Black Uhuru), Keith Lyn, and The Jamaican Folk Review. Papa San, along with Rev Horace Ward, offered prayers.