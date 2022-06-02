Come on CARICOM! Isn’t Usain Bolt “Phenomenal”?

Congratulations to Sir Vivian Richards, Dame Bille Miller, and David Michael Rudder, who will be presented with the highest award from CARICOM governments, The Order of Caribbean Community. The organization had already decided to bestow the honor on Former Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretary-General Irwin LaRocque at the Heads of Government meeting in March.

The Order of the Caribbean Community is an award given to “Caribbean nationals whose legacy in the economic, political, social and cultural metamorphoses of Caribbean society is phenomenal.” When the presentation is made in July, these four will join a list of 24 illustrious Caribbean nationals whose work in CARICOM stood out above all others.

It has been 30 years since the first awards were presented to Sir Shridath Ramphal (Guyana) and Dr. William Gilbert Demas (Trinidad and Tobago). This after the heads of governments initiated the award five years earlier.

- Advertisement -

While we do not expect the award to rival any of the internationally televised shows, it seems as if there is no straightforward process or planning responsible for bestowing the highest honor to CARICOM nationals.

Since 1992 there have been 24 recipients, but awards have only been given out in nine years. This certainly could not mean that for 21 of those years, no CARICOM nationals deserved the honor. We also note that for a region so blessed in sports, this category is not included in the definition of the award, which focuses on economic, political, social, and cultural legacies. Strangely enough, two former cricketers, Sir Garfield Sobers (1998) and Brian Lara (2008) were recipients.

Awards are supposed to honor and show appreciation for work done. They provide inspiration and motivation for others while making awardees’ achievements immortal.

One person whose story and achievements belong in the echelons of CARICOM greatness is Usain St Leo Bolt. No sportsman or woman has achieved his status or excellence in the Caribbean, and it would not be an easy task to find a match globally.

The legend’s performance and legacy fit precisely into the “phenomenal” description of the Order of Caribbean Community. Lest we forget, Bolt is an eight-time Olympic and eleven-time World Athletics gold medalist. He has won gold medals at every level of athletics and is the only athlete to win Olympic gold in 100 m and 200 m in three consecutive games. He has broken the world record in the 100 m and 200 m twice and is the current holder in both events. His name is also on the 4×100 m relay record, and he is the fastest human in the 150 m. He has a winning streak in the 200 m of 39 months and almost 23 months in the 100 m. Currently, Usain Bolt lays claim to 19 Guinness World Records.

Bolt has been recognized for his “phenomenal” achievements across the globe. He was IAAF World Athlete of the Year six times, Track and Field Athlete of the Year twice, Laureus World Sportsman of the Year four times, and BBC Overseas Sports Personality of the Year thrice. He was declared L’Équipe Champion of Champions four years, AIPS Male Athlete of the Year once, and the Spanish newspaper Marca said he was the “Best Sports Professional in History.” In his home country of Jamaica, Mr. Bolt was Sportsman of the year on five occasions. He was honored with the titles Commander of the Order of Distinction and Order of Jamaica – two of the island’s highest civilian awards.

It is inconceivable to think of any other Caribbean sports person who has the type of branding worldwide and has inspired so many youngsters with his performance and presence. Bolt changed the world of athletics and gave it stability and marketing power. His famous lightning bolt pose is as powerful and popular as the Nike swoosh.

With that type of legacy, why hasn’t CARICOM given him his due? Your move, CARICOM heads of government.

Tell us if Usain Bolt should get CARICOM’s highest honor.

VOTE NOW ON THE RIGHT SIDE BAR