New Royalton CHIC Barbados set to open spring 2026

Barbados’ famed Gold Coast is about to get a stylish new addition as Royalton CHIC Barbados – An Autograph Collection Adults-Only All-Inclusive Resort prepares to open its doors in Spring 2026.

Now available for bookings, the resort promises a high-energy blend of luxury, entertainment, and social experiences, designed for travelers who want more than just relaxation.

“The demand for all-inclusive, adults-only modern luxury has never been stronger,” said Jordi Pelfort, President of Blue Diamond Resorts. “Travelers today seek engaging social experiences alongside indulgence, and Royalton CHIC Barbados will deliver just that.”

This will be Blue Diamond Resorts’ first property in Barbados, expanding the brand’s presence in the Caribbean’s luxury market. The launch coincides with the company’s 15th anniversary, marking a major milestone in its growth.

A new era of upscale hospitality

Royalton CHIC Barbados will feature 220 stylish suites, including oceanfront rooms, private terraces, and swim-out access. For an elevated experience, Diamond Club™ suites will offer personalized butler service, exclusive beach and pool areas, and upgraded amenities.

The resort’s culinary offerings will be equally impressive, with nine restaurants and three bars featuring a mix of local and international flavors. Highlights include a signature steakhouse, the Level 18 Rooftop Cabana Lounge, and an innovative French-Island Fusion restaurant that blends classic Caribbean tastes with French culinary techniques.

Beyond luxury accommodations, guests can expect dynamic entertainment and wellness experiences. From world-class spa treatments at The Royal Spa to high-energy Royalton FIT classes, the resort is designed for both relaxation and adventure. The CHIC Angels entertainment team will curate live performances, poolside parties, and themed events, ensuring a lively atmosphere throughout every stay.

This latest venture follows the success of Royalton CHIC Antigua and the recent announcement of Royalton CHIC Jamaica Paradise Cove (also debuting in 2026), reinforcing Blue Diamond Resorts’ commitment to redefining the adults-only vacation experience.

Bookings are now open for Spring 2026. For more details, visit royaltonchicresorts.com.