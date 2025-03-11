Travel

Royalton CHIC Jamaica Paradise Cove to debut in 2026

Royalton CHIC Jamaica Paradise Cove
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Blue Diamond Resorts is set to introduce its latest luxury all-inclusive venture in Jamaica, with Royalton CHIC Jamaica Paradise Cove slated to debut in late 2026.

The new adults-only resort, part of Marriott International’s Autograph Collection, was officially announced at ITB Berlin 2025, one of the world’s leading travel and tourism trade fairs.

The new Runaway Bay property marks the brand’s first foray into Jamaica, following the success of Royalton CHIC Resorts in Cancun, Punta Cana, Antigua, and Barbados. The resort will blend modern elegance with vibrant social experiences, catering to travelers seeking a sophisticated yet lively adults-only retreat.

The project follows TUI Global Hospitality Fund’s acquisition of the former Jewel Paradise Cove in Runaway Bay, Jamaica. The resort will undergo significant transformations under the Royalton CHIC brand, with 120 new Diamond Club beachfront suites added to the existing 225-plus rooms. Once complete, the hotel will officially join Marriott’s Autograph Collection.

Jordi Pelfort, President of Blue Diamond Resorts, emphasized the significance of the expansion: “Our move into Jamaica underscores Royalton CHIC Resorts’ remarkable success and its impact on the all-inclusive hospitality sector. This latest development highlights the strength of our brand, the confidence of our guests and partners, and our commitment to expanding in key destinations.”

A premier location with elevated experiences

Situated in Runaway Bay, a tranquil coastal enclave known for its pristine beaches and turquoise waters, the resort will be conveniently located one hour from Montego Bay’s Sangster International Airport and 40 minutes from Ocho Rios International Airport.

Guests can expect 345 elegantly designed suites, with select accommodations offering the Diamond Club experience—an upgraded stay with perks like personal butler service, exclusive dining, seamless check-in, and enhanced in-suite amenities. The resort will also feature diverse culinary options, including the Jerk Hut and Sports Bar & Lounge.

Royalton CHIC Jamaica Paradise Cove will bring its signature “Party Your Way” concept to Jamaica, allowing guests to tailor their ideal getaway—whether indulging in world-class cuisine, unwinding at a beachfront retreat, or immersing in lively social experiences led by the brand’s CHIC Angels.

The expansion strengthens Royalton Resorts’ footprint in Jamaica, adding to its existing two resorts in Negril and two in Trelawny. With its bold yet elegant ambiance, Royalton CHIC Jamaica Paradise Cove aims to attract modern, discerning travelers looking for a sophisticated yet playful Caribbean escape.

