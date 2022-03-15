Shamar Nicholson May be Forced to Transfer from Current Russian Team

Reggae Boy Shamar Nicholson might have to look for a new football club after FIFA passed a law that declared all foreign players in Russia to be free agents. This rule applies to players who are based in Ukraine and Russia. Nicholson currently contracted to Spartak Moscow, a Russian Premier League team.

FIFA has been forced to impose this new rule as a result of the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia. Nicholson is one of the many foreign players who have been given the permission to leave Russian Premier League clubs and sign for new teams even if it’s on a temporary basis.

The football governing body has reopened the transfer window for overseas players in the two warring nations.

Foreign coaches and players were initially given a chance to reach a mutual agreements with Russian clubs. Currently, the coaches and players have the power to cancel their contracts for the ongoing season.