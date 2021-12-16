KC Join JC in Manning Cup Semis

Favourites Kingston College (KC) easily disposed of Kingston Technical 3-0 to punch their ticket to the semi-finals of the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup football competition at Stadium East yesterday.

In the other Group Two game at the same venue, Charlie Smith came from a goal down to edge Excelsior High 2-1 to move back into contention for the second semi-final place.

The outstanding Christopher Pearson scored two goals late after captain Jemone Barclay had opened the scoring in the first half.

In the second game, Excelsior High took an early lead through Jevaughnie Simms in the 20th minute, after captain Jhevan Smith had missed a penalty.

Tyreek Crossman and Andre Gibbs with strikes in each half ensured that the Trench Town-based Charlie Smith came away victorious.