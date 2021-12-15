JC Book Manning Cup Semi-finals Place

Defending champions Jamaica College punched their ticket to the semi-finals of the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup football competition following an enthralling 5-3 victory over former champions St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS) at Stadium East yesterday.

Jamaica College (JC) moved to maximum six points from two games in Group One, having blanked Mona High 2-0 last Friday at the same venue.

In the second game of the doubleheader, Mona High stopped St Catherine High 2-0 to renew hopes of a semi-final place.

JC took an early second-minute lead through Giovanni Mitto, but STATHS responded with an equalizer from Omar Laing 15 minutes later.

Captain Omar Reid then hit a brace in the 25th and 41st minutes to put the 1987 winners STATHS 3-1 up before JC’s Dwight Merrick reduced the deficit to 3-2 in first-half added time.

JC, who started the defense of their title slowly, took charge of the second half to run out winners, thanks to Romaine Blake with a 55th-minute strike, Tarick Ximinies with another in the 71st minute, before Marlon Pennicokke sealed the deal with an 80th-minute strike.

In the second game, Robino Gordon was on target twice in the fourth and 22nd minutes as Mona joined STATHS on three points ahead of their crucial clash on Friday to determine the second team from Group One to advance to the semi-finals.

The competition continues today with Group Two action at the same venue.

At 1:00 pm Kingston Technical take on Kingston College and two hours later Excelsior High oppose Charlie Smith High.