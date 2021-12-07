Slow Starting JC Advance to Manning Cup Quarters

Defending ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup champions Jamaica College booked their place in the quarter-finals of the competition from Group A following a 5-0 win over Bridgeport High at Stadium East on Saturday.

Jamaica College top their group with 13 points, one ahead of Kingston Technical who were surprised 2-0 by Calabar High in their game at Spanish Town Prison Oval.

Meanwhile Camperdown High played out a 3-3 result with Excelsior High in a waterlogged field at Ashenheim Stadium. The second game of the doubleheader was postponed.

Camperdown who had already made safe passage to the quarter-finals ended Group B on 17 points ahead of Tivoli Gardens High on 13. Excelsior finished on 12 points and will be hoping to advance as one of the best third-placed teams.

The other Group A game between St George’s College and Charlie Smith was postponed due to a waterlogged field at Ashenheim Stadium.

In the other Group B matches, Tivoli Gardens High beat St Jago High 3-1 and St Andrew Technical High School stopped Jonathan Grant High 2-1.

On Friday, former champions Kingston College booked their passage with a 5-0 beating of Papine High, while St Catherine High beat St George’s College 2-1 in Group C at Ashenheim Stadium.

In the Group’s other game, Mona High defeated Clan Carthy 2-0.