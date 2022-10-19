Fraser-Pryce excited with Order of Jamaica honor 

Jamaica’s athletics great Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce says she’s overjoyed and honored to have been conferred with the Order of Jamaica during the annual National Honours and Awards Ceremony on the lawns of Kings House on Monday.

The 35-year-old Fraser-Pryce was one of seven sporting personalities who were recipients of national honors and awards and she received the honor for outstanding performance in the field of athletics at the international level.

“I’m feeling excited and honored to have gotten the Order of Jamaica. I think for many young girls in my community, especially, I’m excited for this moment for them because I’m giving them the hope to dream and to realize that they, too, can accomplish great things and being able to be in my hometown, of course being in Jamaica and being celebrated is always an honor and I look forward to continue to just do my very best to continue to put Jamaica at the forefront,” Fraser-Pryce told the media.

Other sporting personalities to have received honors and awards were track star sprinter Shericka Jackson who received the Order of Distinction in the rank of Commander (CD) for exceptional achievement in track and field at the national, World Championships and Olympic Games levels.

Agent Claude Bryan received the Order of Distinction (CD) for his contribution to track and field; veteran coach Michael Clarke received the Order of Distinction in the rank of Officer (OD) also for his contribution to track and field; Dr Warren Blake, the former Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association president received the Order of Distinction (CD) for contribution to medicine and as a team doctor in national sports; Douglas Russell was presented with the Order of Distinction (OD) for service to tennis, and Pamela Gaynor Downer received a Badge of Honour for Meritorious Service for her contribution to sport and community development.

Fraser-Pryce, who was conferred with the Order of Distinction in 2008 following her stellar performance at the Beijing Olympic Games, won her fifth 100m title at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon in the summer to become the first track athlete to accomplish the feat.

The “Pocket Rocket” had put together an outstanding 2022 season when she ran 10.7 seconds or faster on seven occasions on her way to winning the Diamond League top prize.

“The fact that Jamaica is a small country and we continue to dominate the world and we continue to show that world that not because we are small, not because we don’t have world class facilities like a lot of the other countries, we are able to show up and I think being able to be recognized for that achievement and the work that we do is wonderful,” added the woman who is also dubbed “Mommy Rocket”.

For the 2022 season Jackson won her first global title at the World Athletics Championships when she scorched the track to win the 200m gold in a blistering 21.45 seconds, the second fastest time ever.

And for the 28-year-old, being conferred with the CD provides her the opportunity to encourage young girls to persevere no matter the challenges which might come their way.

“I haven’t actually thought about an award like this but I am here, I work hard and I’m just grateful and to tell young girls out there never to give up, no matter what the obstacles are, you keep going because hard work definitely pays off

I’m definitely feeling good to know that everybody is watching and we are working and our hard work is being recognized, so I’m definitely grateful.”