Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce to receive Order of Jamaica, Sherika Jackson gets OD

Five-time women’s 100-meter world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is among ten individuals who will receive the Order of Jamaica (OJ) as the island prepares to honor 143 Jamaicans with national awards in October.

The OJ is the country’s fifth-highest honor and is awarded to Jamaican citizens of outstanding distinction.

A decorated Olympian, Fraser-Pryce has won five of the last seven world championships in the women’s 100 meters the most title recent at coming at the 2022 World Athletics Championships.

Also, among the OJ recipients is business pioneer Joan Duncan, who played a pivotal role in the development of the country’s banking sector, in particular the money market, with the establishment of Jamaica Money Market Brokers Ltd (JMMB). The award is being presented posthumously.

Rounding out the OJ recipients this year are Monty Alexander, Olivia Grange, Justice (ret’d) Karl Harrison, Rita Lewin, Professor Maureen Samms-Vaughan, Audrey Sewell, and Professor Alvin Wint. Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, who is of Jamaican heritage, will receive an honorary OJ.

No recipients have been named for the Order of Merit this year. This award, which is Jamaica’s fourth-highest honor, can be held by no more than 15 living persons.

Sherika Jackson for Order of Distinction

Shericka Jackson, who won gold in the 200m and silver in the 100m at last month’s World Athletics Championships, will also be inducted into the Order of Distinction.

The Order of Distinction in the Rank of Commander (CD)will be awarded to 30 Jamaicans. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie and Dr. Sandra Lindsay are among those receiving the award this year for their efforts in the COVID-19 fight.

Mark Hart, the founder of Caribbean Producers Jamaica, is also among the recipients of the Order of Distinction

Other awardees include Chief of Defence Staff Rear Admiral Antonette Wemyss Gorman; Richard Pandohie, politicians Dr Morais Guy and Everald Warmington; Professor Colin Gyles, acting president of the University of Technology, Jamaica; and Jamaica Social Investment Fund Managing Director Omar Sweeney. Jeffrey ‘Agent Sasco’ Campbell will also receive the Order of Distinction in the Rank of Officer.

At least four journalists are also receiving national honors, including Vernon Davidson, executive editor of the Jamaica Observer, who is receiving an OD in the rank of Commander, and former Gleaner editor Lloyd Williams, who will receive an OD in the rank of Officer. Gleaner photojournalists Ian Allen and Rudolph Brown also join the list of awardees receiving the Badge of Honor for Meritorious Service.

Nine Jamaicans will be recognized for gallantry this year – seven civilians and two policemen.