Fraser-Pryce seals 5th 100m crown as Jamaica sweep podium  … Freak injury forces Parchment out of 110m hurdlers  

The outstanding Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce led a historic Jamaican sweep of the podium places in the women’s 100m final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 on Sunday night.

It was a record-extending fifth 100m World Championships title for the little dynamo, following her maiden success in 2009, followed by successes in 2013, 2015, and 2019.

She established a Championship Record of 10.67 seconds (0.8mps) to win the event ahead of Shericka Jackson, who just failed to peg back the victor in a personal best 10.73, with the double-double Olympic Games goal medallist Elaine Thompson-Herah clocking 10.81 for third.

It was also the first clean sweep of the women’s 100m final at the World Championships, though Jamaica had finished first, second, second and first, second and third at last year’s Olympic Games.

With less than half an hour prior to the clean sweep, there was disappointment as Olympic Games 110m hurdles gold medallist Hansle Parchment, the sole Jamaica who had made it to the final after the semi-finals were run, suffered a freak accident when he hit a hurdle during warm-up and appeared to hurt his hamstring. Reports have suggested that there is no structural damage but he’s expected to undergo another sensitive medical examination within 48 hours.

The race was won by the favorite, American Grant Holloway in 13.03 seconds (1.2mps) ahead of compatriot Trey Cunningham (13.08) and Spain’s Asier Martinez followed in 13.07 seconds.

“I can’t even imagine the amount of times I’ve had setbacks and I’ve bounced back and here again,” Fraser-Pryce told the Jamaican media in Eugene.

“I continue to remind myself that sometimes It’s not because you don’t have the ability, but it’s the right time. Today was the right time.”

Fraser-Pryce, who has had an outstanding season so far, consistently producing high-quality performances, added: “I feel blessed to have this talent and to continue to do it at 35, having a baby, still going, and hopefully inspiring women that they can make their own journey.”

Great Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith finished fourth in 10.83, followed by Mujinga Kambundji of Switzerland in 10.91, as the US’s Aleia Hobbs came next in 10.92. Ivory Coast’s Marie-Josee T Lou was next in 10.93, followed by Melissa Jefferson of the US rounding out the field in 11.03 seconds.

“I’m just grateful, Last year when I switched to the 100m I was scared, but I took my time and here I am today,” said Jackson.

Thompson-Herah was happy to have finally won an individual medal at these Championships.

“I’m happy to get my first 100m medal and be on the podium for the first time,” she said. ”I’ve been working really hard, even though I had some struggles during the season.”

Earlier in the day Christopher Daley and Nathon Allen advanced to the men’s semi-finals, while all three women advanced in the women category – Stephenie-Ann McPherson, Cheroyaa Young and Candice McLeod.

Jaheel Hyde was the sole Jamaican man to advance to the final of the 400m hurdles after finishing second in his semi-final heat. Meanwhile, Fredrick Dacres and Traves Smikle made progress to the final of the discus throw.