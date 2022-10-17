fbpx
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Agent Sasco, SFP, Jackson amongst Jamaicans honored at national awards ceremony

Sheryl Lee Ralph amongst Jamaicans honored at national awards ceremony
Photo credit: Jamaica Observer
By Micaiah Morgan

Sheryl Lee Ralph, an Emmy-winning actress was among 143 Jamaicans who were recognized at Monday’s national honors awards ceremony at King’s House.

Sheryl Lee Ralph was one of ten recipients of the Order of Jamaica (OJ), the nation’s fifth-highest honor bestowed on citizens of outstanding distinction.

Other awardees included five-time World Champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Culture, Entertainment, Sports and Gender Minister, Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange; the late business stalwart and founder of the Jamaica Money Market Brokers Ltd (JMMB), Joan Duncan; and renowned Jamaican jazz pianist, Monty Alexander.

Shericka Jackson, the second fastest 200-metre female sprinter of all time, and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie, who played an integral role in Jamaica combatting COVID-19, were among the 30 Jamaicans who received the Order of Distinction.

Jamaica’s Dancehall artiste, Agent Sasco, whose name is Jeffrey Campbell was also honored. He was among 35 recipients of the Order of Distinction (OD) in the Rank of Officer.

Nine Jamaicans, seven individuals and two police officers, received badges for gallantry.

There was no recipient of the nation’s fourth-highest honour, the Order of Merit (OM).

 

