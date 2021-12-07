Francis Pleased with Sunshine Girls Win Over England Roses

Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls Netball team head coach Connie Francis is over the moon after her team secured victory over the England Roses to prevent a clean sweep in their three-Test series on Sunday.

Francis’s Sunshine Girls entered the final game of the Vitality Roses Reunited Series down 2-0 at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham on Sunday but led all the way in a comfortable 63-53 victory which pleased the coaching staff.

“We know that we are more than capable of putting on a good show,” he said in her post-game interview.

“We did our video analysis and we saw where we went wrong, especially on our center passes, so the focus was really to capitalize on our center passes and to get some.”

And Francis, a former star player who criticized the level officiating in earlier games, was satisfied that the officials were more balanced this time around.

“I thought that the playing field was level today and we were given a fair chance to go ahead and enjoy netball.”

The Sunshine Girls lost the first game 55-45 and the second, 66-47, and appeared on the verge of a whipping by the Roses. But unlike the previous games where they started well but collapsed in the second half due to numerous unforced errors, the Jamaicans proved far more resolute and focused this time around.

Speaking on the level of consistency displayed on Sunday, Francis said: “Yes, and the beauty about it (is) that we have players playing out of their comfort zones, like Shamera (Sterling) because today we came with a defender short and she was able to fill that slot. I was worried about her energy level for the four quarters but her determination as the vice-captain really showed up today.”

Sterling was named player of the game, despite playing in an unusual position.

And regarding the team’s ability to remain focused and composed, especially when England tried to make a run in the second half, Francis was satisfied.

“It was important because we know that we have a tendency to be hot and cold, so whenever the cold times come around we know where we go wrong, we know that we need to face the ball and to make the correct passes. When we went cold we weren’t facing the ball, we were passing sideways, so the girls realized it and kudos to them. I’m so proud of the Jamaican girls and I’m really proud of the English team.

“I know that to come over here and play a team which is in form and doing extremely well, all those resources, I’m really extremely proud of our girls.”

Captain and top shooter Jhaniele Fowler sank 57 of her 60 attempts, while goal-attack Shanice Beckford hit five of her eight attempts to lead the way for the Sunshine Girls.

Georgina Fisher had 21 of her 24 attempts, Helen Housby sank 15 of 17 and Eleanor Cardwell hit 14 of 16 in the circle.