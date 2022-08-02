Deandra Dottin blames ‘team environment’ in shock retirement

Marquee West Indies Women all-rounder Deandra Dottin has abruptly quit international cricket citing concerns with the “current climate and team environment”.

In an announcement made via social networking service, Twitter, the 31-year-old alluded to her “fire [burning] out” and said the West Indies team environment “has been [non-conducive] to my ability to thrive and reignite my passion.”

“This announcement has come with much contemplation as cricket has always been a passion of mine,” Dottin said in a statement.

“However, when the fire burns out, one has to take time to reassess their commitment.

“There have been many obstacles during my cricket career that I have had to overcome[.] [H]owever, the current climate and team environment has been non-conducive to my ability to thrive and reignite my passion.

“I am appreciative of the opportunities afforded to me and I have ruminated on my decision over a period of time.”

She continued: “Playing for the West Indies and representing the region has been an honour. During my 14 years of playing, I have trained at my best and grown as a player physically, mentally and emotionally.

“It is the combination of this growth that has assisted me in reflecting on what is truly important to me.

“With much sadness but without regret, I realize that I am no longer able to adhere to team culture and team environment as it has undermined my ability to perform excellently.”

Dottin said she would continue to play domestic cricket “around the world”.

Since her debut as a 17-year-old, Barbadian Dottin has gone on to become one of the most dominant batsmen in women’s internationals.

She has struck three hundreds and 22 half-centuries in 143 One-Day Internationals which has garnered her 3,727 runs at an average of 30.54, and hit two centuries and 12 fifties in 126 Twenty20 Internationals in scoring 2,697 runs.

Only this year, she lashed a career best unbeaten 150 against South Africa in an ODI in Johannesburg and late last year smashed 132 against Pakistan in Karachi in the same format.

An outstanding fielder, Dottin has been a livewire for the Caribbean side and has also proven important with the ball, taking 72 ODI wickets and 62 T20I scalps.

Dottin is currently representing Barbados at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, and is thereafter expected to feature in the Hundred in England and the inaugural women’s Caribbean Premier League.