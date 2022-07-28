22nd Commonwealth Games open in Birmingham 

Birmingham, England – It is simply dubbed, The Games For Everyone! And over the next two weeks all attention will be focused on the midlands city of Birmingham, which will play host to the 22nd Commonwealth Games, also known as the friendly games – an international multi-sport event involving athletes from the Commonwealth of Nations.

It was first held in 1930 and with the exception of 1942 and 1946, has taken place every four years since then.

Today’s Opening Ceremony at the Alexander Stadium will denote the official declaration of the start of the Games, signalling the beginning of 11 days of sporting disciplines in the city with 19 sports events over 16 venues.

- Advertisement -

Seventy-two countries with approximately 5,000 athletes will participate in 280 events in 20 sports.

The Opening Ceremony is expected to last about two and half hours and the Commonwealth Games minister, Nigel Huddleston, said: “London 2012 (when the country, via London, hosts the Summer Olympic Games) brought spectacles of this kind to a whole new generation. Ten years on, this ceremony will connect new, global audience and showcase the very best of Birmingham and the whole of the UK.”

About 30,000 spectators are expected inside Alexander Stadium today, with another one and a half billion global audience to receive the broadcast into their homes.

And though not at the level of the Olympics, a lot has gone into making the most of this occasion. It will be led by chief creative officer Martin Green, who will be aided by Steven Knight, the creator or Peaky Blinders, and Hamish Hamilton, who has directed the Super Bowl half time show every year since 2010.

They have promised a “mind-blowing” opening ceremony, without giving too much away.

Knight, a proud native of Birmingham, has promised a show that will highlight the West Midlands. His team includes novelist Maeve Clarke as head writer, rapper Joshua “RTKal” Holness as music consultant and wellknown theatre director Iqbal Khan.

Duran Duran and Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi have already been announced as musical acts in a cast of 2,500.

Meanwhile, Sunshine Girls netball captain Jhaniele Fowler and Rugby 7s captain Oshane Edie will be Jamaica’s flag bearers at the opening ceremony.

Team captains are Shamera Sterling of netball and Samuel Ricketts of badminton, while young swimmers Zaneta Alvaranga and Sydrell Williams will announced at the flag bearers for the closing ceremony on August 8 and the same venue, which will host track and field events.

For the first time Jamaica will participate in an unprecedented 17 events – athletics, badminton, boxing, cycling, diving, gymnastics, judo, lawn bowls, netball, para-athletics, rugby, squash, swimming, triathlon, table tennis, wrestling and weightlifting.

The contingent is led by Chef de Mission, Rudolph Speid and includes Martin Lyn, president of the Aquatics Sports Association of Jamaica, Elaine Hayden, secretary general of the Rowing Association of Jamaica, and Kaydean Webley, Paralympic Association Games Manager.

Horane Brown, president of the Jamaica Lawn Bowls Association and Wayne Thompson of the Jamaica Teqball Association are also members of the management team.

Jamaica Olympic Association President Christopher Samuda is upbeat about this year’s edition of the Commonwealth Games as regards Jamaica’s participation.

“I am in Birmingham and the mood of the camp is vibrant with all focused on the business at hand. It is not only to mine gold but exemplifies the character and mettle of standard bearers in sport. Everyone is alert and has embraced our motto for the Games which is “Our wealth in the Commonwealth”.

“It embodies who we are as a sporting people, rich and deep in talent, and abundant in spirit. It’s looking good and each morning when I wake in Birmingham I’m envisaging a nation full with pride and accomplishments of our sportsmen and women at the Commonwealth Games.

“We are proud of our athletes and we look forward to a very successful games.”